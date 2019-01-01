Autoliv is the global leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 13% of 2020 revenue, with Volkswagen and Stellantis accounting for 11% each. At 31% of 2020 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 28%, China at 21%, and Japan at 10%.