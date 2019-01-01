|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.150
|1.300
|0.1500
|REV
|2.150B
|2.119B
|-31.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Autoliv’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI).
The latest price target for Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting ALV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.30% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) is $96.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Autoliv (ALV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.
Autoliv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Autoliv.
Autoliv is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.