Range
95.28 - 98.43
Vol / Avg.
520.1K/657.6K
Div / Yield
2.56/2.58%
52 Wk
80.83 - 110.59
Mkt Cap
8.4B
Payout Ratio
37.9
Open
97.37
P/E
20.02
EPS
1.32
Shares
87.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Autoliv is the global leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 13% of 2020 revenue, with Volkswagen and Stellantis accounting for 11% each. At 31% of 2020 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 28%, China at 21%, and Japan at 10%.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1501.300 0.1500
REV2.150B2.119B-31.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Autoliv Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Autoliv (ALV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Autoliv's (ALV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Autoliv (ALV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting ALV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.30% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Autoliv (ALV)?

A

The stock price for Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) is $96.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Autoliv (ALV) pay a dividend?

A

The next Autoliv (ALV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) reporting earnings?

A

Autoliv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Autoliv (ALV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Autoliv.

Q

What sector and industry does Autoliv (ALV) operate in?

A

Autoliv is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.