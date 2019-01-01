QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 1.14
Mkt Cap
57M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
153.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 5:29PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 9:07AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Biolase Inc is a US-based medical device company. It develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intraoral scanners. It offers two categories of laser system products: Waterlase (all-tissue) systems and Diode (soft-tissue) systems which allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a broad range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Biolase Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biolase (BIOL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biolase's (BIOL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Biolase (BIOL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) was reported by Maxim Group on October 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.00 expecting BIOL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 168.82% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Biolase (BIOL)?

A

The stock price for Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) is $0.372 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biolase (BIOL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 28, 2013 to stockholders of record on June 12, 2013.

Q

When is Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) reporting earnings?

A

Biolase’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Biolase (BIOL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biolase.

Q

What sector and industry does Biolase (BIOL) operate in?

A

Biolase is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.