Biolase Inc is a US-based medical device company. It develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intraoral scanners. It offers two categories of laser system products: Waterlase (all-tissue) systems and Diode (soft-tissue) systems which allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a broad range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.