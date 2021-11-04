 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For November 4, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:00am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For November 4, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.

• Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $156.28 million.

• Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $24.02 million.

• Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• America First Multifamily (NASDAQ:ATAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $22.85 million.

• Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Teekay (NYSE:TK) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PLDT (NYSE:PHI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Southern (NYSE:SOLN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BCE (NYSE:BCE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $183.62 million.

• Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $583.65 million.

• AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $10.27 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $108.51 million.

• ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $6.55 billion.

• 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $12.03 million.

• 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.15 million.

• Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $174.61 million.

• Ballys (NYSE:BALY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $312.09 million.

• X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $750.22 million.

• Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $271.16 million.

• Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $11.82 billion.

• STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $183.27 million.

• Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $80.30 million.

• Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• SAP (NYSE:SAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ:REYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $879.88 million.

• Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $22.24 million.

• Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $685.93 million.

• PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $33.46 million.

• Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $772.88 million.

• Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $880.85 million.

• Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $8.66 million.

• Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $102.80 million.

• Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $382.44 million.

• NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $8.63 million.

• Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $691.69 million.

• Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $98.60 million.

• Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.09 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion.

• Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $97.13 million.

• Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $245.72 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $152.57 million.

• Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $615.38 million.

• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $318.70 million.

• Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $39.44 million.

• KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $43.10 million.

• Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $445.97 million.

• Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.48 million.

• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $105.40 million.

• Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.50 million.

• ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $120.27 million.

• Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $63.80 million.

• Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $679.15 million.

• Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $99.37 million.

• Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $551.53 million.

• Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $723.35 million.

• Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX:GDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $45.05 million.

• Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $584.85 million.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.25 million.

• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $445.35 million.

• Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.

• Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $92.73 million.

• Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $541.83 million.

• Denbury (NYSE:DEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $277.93 million.

• Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $227.27 million.

• Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion.

• Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $958.43 million.

• DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $235.23 million.

• Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $23.06 million.

• Bluerock Residential (AMEX:BRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $56.00 million.

• Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.

• Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $591.61 million.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.37 million.

• United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $276.29 million.

• Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $125.05 million.

• Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.98 million.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $710.26 million.

• US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $124.77 million.

• Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $347.39 million.

• Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $150.08 million.

• Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $247.60 million.

• Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $564.29 million.

• OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $938.76 million.

• Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $135.22 million.

• Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.

• Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $498.87 million.

• Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $206.33 million.

• Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $261.19 million.

• NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.

• MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $155.01 million.

• Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $440.80 million.

• Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $414.74 million.

• Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $245.70 million.

• Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $424.30 million.

• Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $345.29 million.

• Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $513.55 million.

• Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $186.33 million.

• EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $964.12 million.

• Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $520.70 million.

• CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $138.03 million.

• Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $311.14 million.

• Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $148.20 million.

• Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $48.33 million.

• Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $53.20 million.

• Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $3.48 million.

• ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.38 million.

• Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.

• Wayfair (NYSE:W) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $747.03 million.

• Southern (NYSE:SO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $6.15 billion.

• Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $283.64 million.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.49 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.

• Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.68 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.

• Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $577.44 million.

• Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Kellogg (NYSE:K) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $7.31 billion.

• CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $119.81 million.

• Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $778.60 million.

• CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.40 billion.

• Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $62.12 million.

• Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.

• Ball (NYSE:BLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.

• Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $165.88 million.

• Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $229.00 million.

• Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion.

• Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $300.20 million.

• Cigna (NYSE:CI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.22 per share on revenue of $42.91 billion.

• Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.60 billion.

• AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $57.33 billion.

• First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $49.67 million.

• ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $6.57 billion.

• Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ING Groep (NYSE:ING) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $36.14 million.

• Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $84.10 million.

• Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $527.45 million.

• Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $417.93 million.

• Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $305.57 million.

• Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $638.43 million.

• Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $81.85 million.

• Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $72.40 million.

• Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $870.02 million.

• Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $780.44 million.

• CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $206.12 million.

• Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $150.00 million.

• Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE:TPZ) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $47.95 million.

• Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $116.20 million.

• CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.28 million.

• Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ:SNPO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $253.61 million.

• Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $90.66 million.

• Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $275.55 million.

• INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.33 million.

• Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $47.49 million.

• Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $38.64 million.

• Apria (NASDAQ:APR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $285.26 million.

• Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.69 million.

• MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $70.80 million.

• Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $22.33 million.

• WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $467.94 million.

• Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.04 million.

• Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $52.32 million.

• ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $17.05 million.

• Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $154.08 million.

• Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $20.62 million.

• Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $138.25 million.

• T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.68 million.

• Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $228.23 million.

• Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $310.53 million.

• Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $162.75 million.

• Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $9.13 per share on revenue of $109.92 million.

• Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $88.52 million.

• Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Silvercorp Metals (AMEX:SVM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $57.90 million.

• Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $171.40 million.

• TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.57 million.

• Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $62.23 million.

• Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $410.76 million.

• Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $73.57 million.

• Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $539.72 million.

• Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.76 million.

• Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.87 million.

• PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $156.47 million.

• PPL (NYSE:PPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $125.45 million.

• PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $807.80 million.

• PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $23.50 million.

• Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $53.31 million.

• Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $262.13 million.

• Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $195.34 million.

• Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $151.36 million.

• Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.91 per share on revenue of $334.62 million.

• Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $375.75 million.

• Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.66 million.

• Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $27.87 million.

• National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $415.76 million.

• Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $475.64 million.

• Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $165.65 million.

• Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $67.96 million.

• LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.20 million.

• Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $895.37 million.

• Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $96.12 million.

• Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.12 million.

• Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $419.79 million.

• nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $71.04 million.

• Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $83.56 million.

• Issuer Direct (AMEX:ISDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $5.38 million.

• Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Information Services (NASDAQ:III) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $66.89 million.

• iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $911.16 million.

• Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $78.38 million.

• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSE:IGM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $889.19 million.

• Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $148.57 million.

• Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $191.59 million.

• Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $26.28 million.

• Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $86.51 million.

• GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $15.28 million.

• Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $72.74 million.

• Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $92.64 million.

• Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $50.91 million.

• Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $317.73 million.

• Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $53.70 million.

• JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $52.48 million.

• Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $229.19 million.

• First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.19 million.

• Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $20.56 million.

• Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $210.77 million.

• Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $104.90 million.

• Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $7.89 million.

• Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.88 million.

• Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $58.20 million.

• electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.56 million.

• Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.38 per share on revenue of $138.59 million.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $247.63 million.

• Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $486.84 million.

• Denison Mines (AMEX:DNN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $142.02 million.

• Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $14.88 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.79 million.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $47.60 million.

• Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $11.50 million.

• Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $80.11 million.

• Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $28.50 million.

• Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $104.67 million.

• BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $54.84 million.

• Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $48.97 million.

• Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $113.65 million.

• Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $178.00 million.

• Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $28.89 million.

• Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $274.84 million.

• Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $145.26 million.

• Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $15.89 million.

• Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $376.81 million.

• Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $88.40 million.

• Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $240.71 million.

• Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.04 million.

• BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $107.03 million.

• Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.20 million.

• CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $18.08 million.

• Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $403.47 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $10.00 thousand.

• Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $51.06 million.

• Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $635.28 million.

• Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $318.77 million.

• World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Viad (NYSE:VVI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $150.27 million.

• Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $330.20 million.

• Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $191.61 million.

• Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $427.40 million.

• Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $155.32 million.

• Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $414.36 million.

• RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $229.23 million.

• Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $273.18 million.

• Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $387.85 million.

• Medifast (NYSE:MED) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $403.76 million.

• Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $375.39 million.

• El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $120.89 million.

• NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $79.87 million.

• MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.24 per share on revenue of $924.31 million.

• Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.39 million.

• Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $125.75 million.

• Innovate (NYSE:VATE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $11.02 million.

• Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $156.13 million.

• CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $23.67 million.

• Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $30.08 million.

• Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $84.89 million.

• Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $37.15 million.

• Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $4.05 million.

• Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $38.25 million.

• Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $169.98 million.

• AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $19.16 million.

• ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $59.60 million.

• Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $251.80 million.

• Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $36.32 million.

• AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $783.10 million.

• Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $176.24 million.

• American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $326.72 million.

• Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $178.00 million.

• ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $67.20 million.

• AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $147.15 million.

• Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $314.12 million.

• Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $370.63 million.

• Square (NYSE:SQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.

• Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $197.44 million.

• Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.

• Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $695.30 million.

• Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $6.54 billion.

• Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $631.24 million.

• Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $116.80 million.

• Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $869.10 million.

• Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $669.71 million.

• Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $811.13 million.

• GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $292.19 million.

• First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $684.96 million.

• Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $120.23 million.

• EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.

• Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $331.67 million.

• PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $722.21 million.

• Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $12.64 per share on revenue of $424.33 million.

• Chemours (NYSE:CC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $83.82 million.

• Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $288.23 million.

• Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $102.79 million.

• Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $651.13 million.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.

• Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $91.10 million.

• A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $450.08 million.

• Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $180.00 million.

• Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $491.27 million.

• American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $11.56 billion.

• PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $63.84 million.

• Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.

• Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $700.86 million.

• Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $434.71 million.

• Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSE:FXC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• News (NASDAQ:NWS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $489.64 million.

• Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $147.96 million.

• ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $11.80 million.

• Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $228.35 million.

• Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $172.23 million.

• Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $21.00 million.

• Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $53.70 million.

• Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $457.53 million.

• Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.53 per share on revenue of $680.00 thousand.

• Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $810.76 million.

• Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $174.01 million.

• Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $855.12 million.

• Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $87.30 million.

• Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $544.39 million.

• Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $19.52 million.

• Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $126.31 million.

• Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $247.73 million.

• Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $305.45 million.

• Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

 

Related Articles (ZTS)

Cramer Weighs In On Lennar, Alibaba And More
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 8
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com