Range
60.98 - 62.55
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
42.17 - 65.24
Mkt Cap
14.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
62.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
231.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Liberty Formula One Group controls the exclusive commercial and promotional rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship series, and the monetization of those rights is the primary business of the group. The firm is responsible for development and promotion of the Formula One race series in concert with its three partners: the FIA (the regulatory body), the teams that participate in the series, and the series' commercial partners, which include the race promoters, broadcasters, sponsors, and advertisers. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation, which purchased the firm in January 2017. Formula One stock is a tracking stock for the assets under Formula One Group with Liberty Media.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.110

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV729.410M

Liberty Formula One Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liberty Formula One Group's (FWONK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) was reported by JP Morgan on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting FWONK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.50% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)?

A

The stock price for Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is $61.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liberty Formula One Group.

Q

When is Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) reporting earnings?

A

Liberty Formula One Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liberty Formula One Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) operate in?

A

Liberty Formula One Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.