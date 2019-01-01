Ranger Energy Services Inc is a provider of onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services and additional complementary services in the United States. It provides range of well site services to U.S. exploration and production companies that are fundamental to establishing and enhancing the flow of oil and natural gas throughout the productive life of a well. The company's service offerings consist of well completion support, workover, well maintenance, wireline, fluid management, other complementary services, as well as installation, commissioning and operating of modular equipment, which are conducted in three reportable segments, High Specification Rigs; Completion and Other Services; and Processing Solutions.