|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ranger Energy Services’s space includes: Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI), Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND).
The latest price target for Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) was reported by Barclays on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting RNGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.57% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) is $9.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:21:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ranger Energy Services.
Ranger Energy Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ranger Energy Services.
Ranger Energy Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.