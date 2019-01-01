QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Ranger Energy Services Inc is a provider of onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services and additional complementary services in the United States. It provides range of well site services to U.S. exploration and production companies that are fundamental to establishing and enhancing the flow of oil and natural gas throughout the productive life of a well. The company's service offerings consist of well completion support, workover, well maintenance, wireline, fluid management, other complementary services, as well as installation, commissioning and operating of modular equipment, which are conducted in three reportable segments, High Specification Rigs; Completion and Other Services; and Processing Solutions.

Ranger Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ranger Energy Services's (RNGR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) was reported by Barclays on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting RNGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.57% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)?

A

The stock price for Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) is $9.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:21:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ranger Energy Services.

Q

When is Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) reporting earnings?

A

Ranger Energy Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ranger Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) operate in?

A

Ranger Energy Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.