Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
PlayAGS Inc is a designer and supplier of gaming products and services for the gaming industry. The company mainly supplies electronic gaming machines (EGM), server-based systems and back-office systems which are used by casinos, and various gaming locations. Its operating segments are EGM, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers a selection of video slot titles developed for the global marketplace as well as EGM cabinets. Its Table Products segments include live proprietary table games and side bets, as well as ancillary table products. The Interactive segment consists of delivering games through mobile apps such as Lucky Play Casino and Vegas Fever. It earns a majority of its revenue from the Electronic Gaming Machines segment and geographically from the United States.

PlayAGS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy PlayAGS (AGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PlayAGS (NYSE: AGS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PlayAGS's (AGS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PlayAGS (AGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for PlayAGS (NYSE: AGS) was reported by B. Riley Securities on June 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting AGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 167.69% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PlayAGS (AGS)?

A

The stock price for PlayAGS (NYSE: AGS) is $7.845 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PlayAGS (AGS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PlayAGS.

Q

When is PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) reporting earnings?

A

PlayAGS’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is PlayAGS (AGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PlayAGS.

Q

What sector and industry does PlayAGS (AGS) operate in?

A

PlayAGS is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.