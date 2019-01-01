PlayAGS Inc is a designer and supplier of gaming products and services for the gaming industry. The company mainly supplies electronic gaming machines (EGM), server-based systems and back-office systems which are used by casinos, and various gaming locations. Its operating segments are EGM, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers a selection of video slot titles developed for the global marketplace as well as EGM cabinets. Its Table Products segments include live proprietary table games and side bets, as well as ancillary table products. The Interactive segment consists of delivering games through mobile apps such as Lucky Play Casino and Vegas Fever. It earns a majority of its revenue from the Electronic Gaming Machines segment and geographically from the United States.