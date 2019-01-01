|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ: ASRT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Assertio Holdings’s space includes: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT), SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN), Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST).
The latest price target for Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ: ASRT) was reported by Gabelli & Co. on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ASRT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ: ASRT) is $2.38 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Assertio Holdings.
Assertio Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Assertio Holdings.
Assertio Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.