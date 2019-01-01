Assertio Holdings Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in providing solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company markets three FDA-approved products for various neurological conditions including Gralise, tablets for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA, for acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura in adults 18 years of age or older; and Zipsor, liquid-filled capsules for relief of mild to moderate pain.