Range
2.38 - 2.5
Vol / Avg.
513.2K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.42 - 3.06
Mkt Cap
106.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.44
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
44.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Assertio Holdings Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in providing solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company markets three FDA-approved products for various neurological conditions including Gralise, tablets for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA, for acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura in adults 18 years of age or older; and Zipsor, liquid-filled capsules for relief of mild to moderate pain.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Assertio Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Assertio Holdings (ASRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ: ASRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Assertio Holdings's (ASRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Assertio Holdings (ASRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ: ASRT) was reported by Gabelli & Co. on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ASRT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Assertio Holdings (ASRT)?

A

The stock price for Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ: ASRT) is $2.38 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Assertio Holdings (ASRT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Assertio Holdings.

Q

When is Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) reporting earnings?

A

Assertio Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Assertio Holdings (ASRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Assertio Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Assertio Holdings (ASRT) operate in?

A

Assertio Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.