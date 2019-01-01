|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|0.660
|0.1900
|REV
|669.240M
|826.000M
|156.760M
You can purchase shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Banco De Chile’s space includes: Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX), Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD), Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL).
The latest price target for Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) was reported by JP Morgan on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting BCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) is $21.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 9, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 21, 2019.
Banco De Chile’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Banco De Chile.
Banco De Chile is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.