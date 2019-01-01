QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Operating under three separate brand names (Banco de Chile, Banco Edwards-Citi, and Banco CrediChile) Banco de Chile is the second largest in the country by loans and third largest by deposits. Banco de Chile generates most of its net interest income (roughly 60% of total revenue) from its mortgage, unsecured consumer credit lines, and commercial loans, with 25% of its outstanding loans being made to firms with more than 10,000 million CLP in revenue. Outside of its banking business, Banco de Chile is the largest asset manager in the country and one of the largest security brokerages, supporting its substantial fee-based revenue.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.660 0.1900
REV669.240M826.000M156.760M

Banco De Chile Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banco De Chile (BCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banco De Chile's (BCH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Banco De Chile (BCH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) was reported by JP Morgan on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting BCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Banco De Chile (BCH)?

A

The stock price for Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) is $21.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banco De Chile (BCH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 9, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 21, 2019.

Q

When is Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) reporting earnings?

A

Banco De Chile’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Banco De Chile (BCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banco De Chile.

Q

What sector and industry does Banco De Chile (BCH) operate in?

A

Banco De Chile is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.