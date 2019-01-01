Operating under three separate brand names (Banco de Chile, Banco Edwards-Citi, and Banco CrediChile) Banco de Chile is the second largest in the country by loans and third largest by deposits. Banco de Chile generates most of its net interest income (roughly 60% of total revenue) from its mortgage, unsecured consumer credit lines, and commercial loans, with 25% of its outstanding loans being made to firms with more than 10,000 million CLP in revenue. Outside of its banking business, Banco de Chile is the largest asset manager in the country and one of the largest security brokerages, supporting its substantial fee-based revenue.