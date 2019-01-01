QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Media
Urban One Inc is an urban oriented, multi-media company. Its business is radio broadcasting franchise that is the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One's operations.

Urban One Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Urban One (UONEK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Urban One's (UONEK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Urban One (UONEK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Urban One

Q

Current Stock Price for Urban One (UONEK)?

A

The stock price for Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK) is $4.44 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Urban One (UONEK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Urban One.

Q

When is Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) reporting earnings?

A

Urban One’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Urban One (UONEK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Urban One.

Q

What sector and industry does Urban One (UONEK) operate in?

A

Urban One is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.