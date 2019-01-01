|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Solar’s space includes: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).
The latest price target for First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting FSLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.59% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) is $64.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for First Solar.
First Solar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Solar.
First Solar is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.