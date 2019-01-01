QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Ohio. It plans to add a large factory in India.

First Solar Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Solar (FSLR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Solar's (FSLR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Solar (FSLR) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting FSLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.59% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Solar (FSLR)?

A

The stock price for First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) is $64.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Solar (FSLR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Solar.

Q

When is First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) reporting earnings?

A

First Solar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is First Solar (FSLR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Solar.

Q

What sector and industry does First Solar (FSLR) operate in?

A

First Solar is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.