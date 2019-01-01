TG Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing two therapies targeting hematologic malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. It is also developing TGR-1202 (umbralisib), an orally available PI3K delta inhibitor.