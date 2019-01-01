QQQ
Range
16 - 16.47
Vol / Avg.
27K/92.2K
Div / Yield
0.54/3.23%
52 Wk
16.39 - 23.98
Mkt Cap
582.4M
Payout Ratio
67.5
Open
16.75
P/E
20.9
EPS
0.22
Shares
36.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Containers & Packaging
Myers Industries Inc is a plastic manufacturer of returnable packaging, storage and safety products and specialty molding. It manufactures a range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: The Material Handling segment, which designs manufactures and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Myers Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Myers Industries (MYE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Myers Industries's (MYE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Myers Industries (MYE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) was reported by Keybanc on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting MYE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.01% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Myers Industries (MYE)?

A

The stock price for Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) is $16.07 last updated Today at 6:01:42 PM.

Q

Does Myers Industries (MYE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021.

Q

When is Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) reporting earnings?

A

Myers Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Myers Industries (MYE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Myers Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Myers Industries (MYE) operate in?

A

Myers Industries is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.