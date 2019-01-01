Myers Industries Inc is a plastic manufacturer of returnable packaging, storage and safety products and specialty molding. It manufactures a range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: The Material Handling segment, which designs manufactures and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.