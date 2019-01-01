QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
908 Devices Inc manufactures medical devices. It has developed an innovative suite of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry, or Mass Spec, devices for the point-of-need. Mass Spec devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics and adjacent markets.

908 Devices Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 908 Devices (MASS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ: MASS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are 908 Devices's (MASS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 908 Devices (MASS) stock?

A

The latest price target for 908 Devices (NASDAQ: MASS) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting MASS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 379.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 908 Devices (MASS)?

A

The stock price for 908 Devices (NASDAQ: MASS) is $13.57 last updated Today at 2:51:58 PM.

Q

Does 908 Devices (MASS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 908 Devices.

Q

When is 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) reporting earnings?

A

908 Devices’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is 908 Devices (MASS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 908 Devices.

Q

What sector and industry does 908 Devices (MASS) operate in?

A

908 Devices is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.