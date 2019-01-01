KVH Industries Inc is a manufacturer of solutions that provide high-speed Internet, television, and voice services through satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. The company also provides commercially licensed entertainment, including news, sports, music, and movies, to commercial and leisure customers in the maritime, hotel, and retail markets. It operates within two segments: the Mobile connectivity segment and the Inertial navigation segment, of which the Mobile connectivity segment generates the majority of its revenue. It is also a manufacturer of commercial guidance and stabilization applications. Geographically, it operates through the United States, but its business can also be seen amplifying in the region of Canada, Europe, and other countries.