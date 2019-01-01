QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
KVH Industries Inc is a manufacturer of solutions that provide high-speed Internet, television, and voice services through satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. The company also provides commercially licensed entertainment, including news, sports, music, and movies, to commercial and leisure customers in the maritime, hotel, and retail markets. It operates within two segments: the Mobile connectivity segment and the Inertial navigation segment, of which the Mobile connectivity segment generates the majority of its revenue. It is also a manufacturer of commercial guidance and stabilization applications. Geographically, it operates through the United States, but its business can also be seen amplifying in the region of Canada, Europe, and other countries.

KVH Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KVH Industries (KVHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ: KVHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KVH Industries's (KVHI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for KVH Industries (KVHI) stock?

A

The latest price target for KVH Industries (NASDAQ: KVHI) was reported by Raymond James on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting KVHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.57% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KVH Industries (KVHI)?

A

The stock price for KVH Industries (NASDAQ: KVHI) is $8.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KVH Industries (KVHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KVH Industries.

Q

When is KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) reporting earnings?

A

KVH Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is KVH Industries (KVHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KVH Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does KVH Industries (KVHI) operate in?

A

KVH Industries is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.