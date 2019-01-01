QQQ
Range
23.38 - 25.29
Vol / Avg.
790.2K/801.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.02 - 28.86
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.05
P/E
53.09
EPS
0.2
Shares
179.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Option Care Health Inc is the provider of home and alternate-site infusion services. It provides treatment for bleeding disorders, neurological disorders, heart failure, anti-infectives, and chronic inflammatory disorders among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2400.250 0.0100
REV917.680M927.194M9.514M

Option Care Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Option Care Health (OPCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Option Care Health's (OPCH) competitors?

A

Other companies in Option Care Health’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).

Q

What is the target price for Option Care Health (OPCH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting OPCH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.72% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Option Care Health (OPCH)?

A

The stock price for Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is $25.19 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Option Care Health (OPCH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Option Care Health.

Q

When is Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) reporting earnings?

A

Option Care Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Option Care Health (OPCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Option Care Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Option Care Health (OPCH) operate in?

A

Option Care Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.