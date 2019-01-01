QQQ
Range
8.11 - 8.9
Vol / Avg.
301K/696.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.5 - 39.82
Mkt Cap
386.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.66
Shares
43.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline covers Naxitamab, Omburtamab, GD2-GD3 Vaccine, and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.700-0.850 -0.1500
REV10.820M9.598M-1.222M

Analyst Ratings

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Y-mAbs Therapeutics's (YMAB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) was reported by JP Morgan on January 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting YMAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 205.08% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)?

A

The stock price for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) is $8.85 last updated Today at 6:03:43 PM.

Q

Does Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Q

When is Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) reporting earnings?

A

Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) operate in?

A

Y-mAbs Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.