MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, connecting a network of more than 132 million active buyers and 1 million active sellers across its 18-country footprint. The company also operates a host of complementary businesses, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and website development rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.