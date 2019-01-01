QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, connecting a network of more than 132 million active buyers and 1 million active sellers across its 18-country footprint. The company also operates a host of complementary businesses, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and website development rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.950-0.920 -1.8700
REV2.030B2.131B101.000M

MercadoLibre Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MercadoLibre (MELI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MercadoLibre's (MELI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MercadoLibre (MELI) stock?

A

The latest price target for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) was reported by Susquehanna on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1750.00 expecting MELI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.87% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MercadoLibre (MELI)?

A

The stock price for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is $916.87 last updated Today at 3:11:28 PM.

Q

Does MercadoLibre (MELI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2017.

Q

When is MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) reporting earnings?

A

MercadoLibre’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is MercadoLibre (MELI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MercadoLibre.

Q

What sector and industry does MercadoLibre (MELI) operate in?

A

MercadoLibre is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.