|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.160
|0.280
|0.1200
|REV
|144.480M
|151.320M
|6.840M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CyberArk Software.
The latest price target for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 191.00 expecting CYBR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.86% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) is $141.63 last updated Today at 5:32:54 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for CyberArk Software.
CyberArk Software’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CyberArk Software.
CyberArk Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.