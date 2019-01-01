Genie Energy Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. Its segments are Genie Retail Energy (GRE) which is the key revenue generator, GRE International, and Genie Energy Services (GES). GRE owns and operates retail energy providers (REPs), including IDT Energy, Residents Energy, Town Square Energy, and Mirabito. Its REP businesses resell electricity and natural gas to residential and small business in Eastern and Midwestern United States. GES designs, manufactures and distributes solar panels and also offers energy brokerage and advisory services.