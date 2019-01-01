QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Genie Energy Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. Its segments are Genie Retail Energy (GRE) which is the key revenue generator, GRE International, and Genie Energy Services (GES). GRE owns and operates retail energy providers (REPs), including IDT Energy, Residents Energy, Town Square Energy, and Mirabito. Its REP businesses resell electricity and natural gas to residential and small business in Eastern and Midwestern United States. GES designs, manufactures and distributes solar panels and also offers energy brokerage and advisory services.

Genie Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genie Energy (GNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genie Energy (NYSE: GNE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genie Energy's (GNE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genie Energy (GNE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genie Energy (NYSE: GNE) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on March 20, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GNE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genie Energy (GNE)?

A

The stock price for Genie Energy (NYSE: GNE) is $6.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genie Energy (GNE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) reporting earnings?

A

Genie Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Genie Energy (GNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genie Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Genie Energy (GNE) operate in?

A

Genie Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.