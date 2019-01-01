QQQ
Range
27.32 - 28.99
Vol / Avg.
2.7M/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.52 - 31.31
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
28
P/E
11.83
EPS
0.56
Shares
112.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Sprouts Farmers Market is an American specialty grocer offering a health-oriented assortment that focuses on fresh and naturally derived products. Its offerings are especially focused on produce, which constituted around 22% of sales in fiscal 2020. Founded in 2002, the chain is most heavily concentrated in California, which accounted for over one third of its 362 stores as of the end of fiscal 2020. All of the company's operations are in the United States, with its stores largely located in the southern half of the country. The firm sells roughly 20,000 products (of which nearly 25% are organic), with private-label products accounting for about 16% of sales in fiscal 2020. Perishable items accounted for 57% of fiscal 2020 sales.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3000.320 0.0200
REV1.470B1.493B23.000M

Analyst Ratings

Sprouts Farmers Market Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sprouts Farmers Market's (SFM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting SFM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.71% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)?

A

The stock price for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) is $27.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Q

When is Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) reporting earnings?

A

Sprouts Farmers Market’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Q

What sector and industry does Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) operate in?

A

Sprouts Farmers Market is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.