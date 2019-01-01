|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.300
|0.320
|0.0200
|REV
|1.470B
|1.493B
|23.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sprouts Farmers Market’s space includes: Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO).
The latest price target for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting SFM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.71% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) is $27.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sprouts Farmers Market.
Sprouts Farmers Market’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sprouts Farmers Market.
Sprouts Farmers Market is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.