Range
47.34 - 52.98
Vol / Avg.
2.2M/2.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
35.35 - 133.4
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
52.63
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
106.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
DigitalOcean Holdings Inc is one of the leading cloud computing platforms offeringon-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses. The customers use the platform for a wide range of cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, and managed services, among many others.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.090

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV119.050M

DigitalOcean Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DigitalOcean Holdings's (DOCN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) stock?

A

The latest price target for DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting DOCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.24% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN)?

A

The stock price for DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) is $47.605 last updated Today at 7:25:45 PM.

Q

Does DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DigitalOcean Holdings.

Q

When is DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) reporting earnings?

A

DigitalOcean Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DigitalOcean Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) operate in?

A

DigitalOcean Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.