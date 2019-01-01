|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in DigitalOcean Holdings’s space includes: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET).
The latest price target for DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting DOCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.24% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) is $47.605 last updated Today at 7:25:45 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for DigitalOcean Holdings.
DigitalOcean Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for DigitalOcean Holdings.
DigitalOcean Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.