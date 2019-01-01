QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.43 - 15.16
Vol / Avg.
235.3K/479.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.92 - 49.32
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.62
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
88.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 4:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 11:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 3:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:26PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 6:38AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 6:37AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Alkami Technology Inc is a cloud-based digital banking platform. It provides financial institutions a complete digital banking solution ready to facilitate both retail and business user onboarding, engagement, and account servicing.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV41.020M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alkami Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alkami Technology (ALKT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ: ALKT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alkami Technology's (ALKT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alkami Technology (ALKT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alkami Technology (NASDAQ: ALKT) was reported by Keybanc on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ALKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.86% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alkami Technology (ALKT)?

A

The stock price for Alkami Technology (NASDAQ: ALKT) is $14.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alkami Technology (ALKT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alkami Technology.

Q

When is Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) reporting earnings?

A

Alkami Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Alkami Technology (ALKT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alkami Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Alkami Technology (ALKT) operate in?

A

Alkami Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.