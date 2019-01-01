QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Dawson Geophysical Co is a provider of onshore seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2 D, 3 D and multi-component seismic data for clients, ranging from oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators for use in the onshore drilling and production of oil and natural gas as well as provides multi-client data libraries. It operates through a single segment being Contract seismic data acquisition and processing services. In addition, the company provides multi-component seismic data surveys which involve the recording of alternative seismic waves. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Dawson Geophysical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ: DWSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dawson Geophysical's (DWSN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ: DWSN) was reported by Raymond James on August 3, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DWSN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)?

A

The stock price for Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ: DWSN) is $2.34 last updated Today at 7:03:32 PM.

Q

Does Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 8, 2014 to stockholders of record on November 20, 2014.

Q

When is Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) reporting earnings?

A

Dawson Geophysical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dawson Geophysical.

Q

What sector and industry does Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) operate in?

A

Dawson Geophysical is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.