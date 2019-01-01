Dawson Geophysical Co is a provider of onshore seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2 D, 3 D and multi-component seismic data for clients, ranging from oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators for use in the onshore drilling and production of oil and natural gas as well as provides multi-client data libraries. It operates through a single segment being Contract seismic data acquisition and processing services. In addition, the company provides multi-component seismic data surveys which involve the recording of alternative seismic waves. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.