Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 564 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

China Construction Bank (OTC: CICHY) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Zoom Technologies (OTC: ZOOM).

Video River Networks (OTC: NIHK) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 306.15% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low,.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

China Construction Bank (OTC: CICHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $15.09, and later moved up 5.65% over the session.

Ping An Insurance (Group) (OTC: PIAIF) shares were up 6.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.85.

Unilever (OTC: UNLYF) shares were down 2.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $43.53.

AIA Group (OTC: AAGIY) stock hit a yearly low of $31.13 this morning. The stock was up 5.22% for the day.

Airbus (OTC: EADSY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $14.62, and later moved up 0.54% over the session.

Nippon Telegraph (OTC: NPPXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.00 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.98% over the rest of the day.

CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares set a new 52-week low of $79.00 today morning. The stock traded up 7.69% over the session.

NTT DOCOMO (OTC: DCMYY) shares set a new yearly low of $26.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.

China Petroleum & Chem (OTC: SNPMF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 15.62% on the session.

Heineken (OTC: HEINY) stock set a new 52-week low of $37.43 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.31%.

SoftBank (OTC: SOBKY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.87 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTC: CHGCY) stock hit a yearly low of $208.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.

NOVATEK (OTC: NOVKY) shares moved down 18.37% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $80.00 to begin trading.

Danone (OTC: GPDNF) shares fell to $58.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.59%.

Danone (OTC: DANOY) shares fell to $11.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.08%.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $110.66 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.78% for the day.

National Grid (OTC: NGGTF) shares moved down 0.08% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.23 to begin trading.

Sands China (OTC: SCHYF) stock hit $3.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.84% over the course of the day.

Central Japan Railway (OTC: CJPRY) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.70 today morning. The stock traded down 0.12% over the session.

Jardine Strategic Hldgs (OTC: JSHLY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

Nidec (OTC: NJDCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.74 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.89%.

Hoya (OTC: HOCPY) shares set a new 52-week low of $70.36 today morning. The stock traded down 3.43% over the session.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (OTC: BKRKY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (OTC: BKRKF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 30.84% on the session.

CK Hutchison Holdings (OTC: CKHUF) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.78 today morning. The stock traded down 1.43% over the session.

East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRY) stock hit a yearly low of $11.65 this morning. The stock was up 5.92% for the day.

Vivendi (OTC: VIVEF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.08% on the session.

Mitsui & Co (OTC: MITSF) shares hit a yearly low of $12.82 today morning. The stock was up 6.62% on the session.

KONE (OTC: KNYJF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.20 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.62% for the day.

Galaxy Entertainment Gr (OTC: GXYYY) shares were down 3.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.83.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.45%.

Heineken Holding (OTC: HKHHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $67.45 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.11% on the day.

Terumo (OTC: TRUMY) shares set a new yearly low of $28.30 this morning. The stock was down 6.14% on the session.

Bank Mandiri (Persero) (OTC: PPERY) shares hit a yearly low of $4.26 today morning. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.

CK Asset Holdings (OTC: CHKGF) shares set a new yearly low of $4.32 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

TELUS (NYSE: TU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Shenzhou Intl Gr Hldgs (OTC: SHZHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.86 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day.

Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) stock moved up 4.94% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.15 to open trading.

Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) shares were up 2.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.05.

Grupo Mexico (OTC: GMBXF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock was down 11.82% for the day.

Unicharm (OTC: UNICY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $6.08. Shares then traded up 0.16%.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTC: MSADY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.03 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 5.37% over the rest of the day.

Sumitomo (OTC: SSUMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.58 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.51% on the day.

China Comms Construction (OTC: CCCGY) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.85 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.03%.

Shionogi (OTC: SGIOY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.61 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 1.21% over the rest of the day.

Kubota (OTC: KUBTY) stock hit a yearly low of $52.00 this morning. The stock was up 8.08% for the day.

Kubota (OTC: KUBTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.10 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

Weichai Power (OTC: WEICY) stock hit $11.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 7.93% over the course of the day.

Astra International (OTC: PTAIY) shares moved down 4.15% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.70 to begin trading.

Sysmex (OTC: SSMXY) stock moved up 3.26% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.21 to open trading.

Shimano (OTC: SMNNY) stock hit $12.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.93% over the course of the day.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTC: SUTNY) shares fell to $2.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 5.83%.

Novozymes (OTC: NVZMY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $41.20. Shares then traded down 1.47%.

Novozymes (OTC: NVZMF) stock hit a yearly low of $40.22 this morning. The stock was down 8.4% for the day.

Vodacom Group (OTC: VDMCY) stock moved down 1.39% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.20 to open trading.

Carrefour (OTC: CRERF) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.36 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.85%.

Nomura Research Institute (OTC: NRILY) shares set a new yearly low of $18.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.

Sekisui House (OTC: SKHSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.28 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 3.69%.

Edenred (OTC: EDNMY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.

Fairfax Finl Hldgs (OTC: FRFHF) shares were up 0.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $265.76.

George Weston (OTC: WNGRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.83 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.26% over the rest of the day.

Ocado Group (OTC: OCDGF) shares fell to $13.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.64%.

Umicore (OTC: UMICY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.79 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.8% on the day.

Accor (OTC: ACRFF) shares set a new yearly low of $26.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.

Sumitomo Electric (OTC: SMTOY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $10.18, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (OTC: MTZPY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.29% for the day.

Sonic Healthcare (OTC: SKHHY) shares were up 0.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.01.

Singapore Technologies (OTC: SGGKF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.03% for the day.

Yamaha (OTC: YAMCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $37.08. Shares then traded down 0.03%.

Eurofins Scientific (OTC: ERFSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $455.97 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.33%.

Kasikornbank Public (OTC: KPCPY) stock hit $9.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.95% over the course of the day.

Japan Exchange Group (OTC: JPXGY) shares fell to $7.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then

shares fell to $7.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.72%. Klepierre (OTC: KLPEF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.70 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 3.82% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.70 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 3.82% over the rest of the day. Canadian Utilities (OTC: CDUAF) stock hit $18.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.54% over the course of the day.

stock hit $18.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.54% over the course of the day. Dai Nippon Printing (OTC: DNPLY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.66 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 6.56% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.66 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 6.56% over the rest of the day. Gudang Garam (OTC: GDNGY) stock hit $8.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.44% over the course of the day.

stock hit $8.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.44% over the course of the day. Santen Pharmaceutical (OTC: SNPHY) stock hit $14.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.43% over the course of the day.

stock hit $14.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.43% over the course of the day. Koninklijke Vopak (OTC: VOPKY) shares fell to $47.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.12%.

shares fell to $47.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.12%. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTC: SHPMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $7.08, and later moved down 13.21% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $7.08, and later moved down 13.21% over the session. Becle SAB de (OTC: BCCLF) shares were down 9.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.00.

shares were down 9.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.00. Johnson Matthey (OTC: JMPLY) shares set a new yearly low of $40.91 this morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $40.91 this morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session. Computershare (OTC: CMSQY) shares moved down 5.03% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.80 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.03% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.80 to begin trading. MonotaRO (OTC: MONOY) shares hit a yearly low of $24.15 today morning. The stock was up 3.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $24.15 today morning. The stock was up 3.48% on the session. Sainsbury (J) (OTC: JSNSF) stock hit a yearly low of $9.15 this morning. The stock was up 2.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.15 this morning. The stock was up 2.43% for the day. Sainsbury (J) (OTC: JSAIY) shares moved down 7.35% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.27 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.35% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.27 to begin trading. Coca-Cola Amatil (OTC: CCLAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $4.47, and later moved down 4.12% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $4.47, and later moved down 4.12% over the session. Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTC: TAIPY) shares were down 4.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.70.

shares were down 4.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.70. Xinyi Glass Holdings (OTC: XYIGF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session. Getinge (OTC: GNGBY) stock hit $16.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.12% over the course of the day.

stock hit $16.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.12% over the course of the day. Nine Dragons Paper (OTC: NDGPF) shares moved up 9.68% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.76 to begin trading.

shares moved up 9.68% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.76 to begin trading. JC Decaux (OTC: JCDXF) shares fell to $17.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.83%.

shares fell to $17.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.83%. Katanga Mining (OTC: KATFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. China State Construction (OTC: CCOHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.47 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.01% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.47 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.01% on the day. Northland Power (OTC: NPIFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $13.92, and later moved up 8.46% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $13.92, and later moved up 8.46% over the session. NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $331.03. Shares then traded down 2.86%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $331.03. Shares then traded down 2.86%. Fuji Electric Co (OTC: FELTY) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.50 today morning. The stock traded down 0.22% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.50 today morning. The stock traded down 0.22% over the session. Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $119.50, and later moved down 0.46% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $119.50, and later moved down 0.46% over the session. Beach Energy (OTC: BEPTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.0% on the day. CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) shares fell to $90.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.9%.

shares fell to $90.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.9%. Saipem (OTC: SAPMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.30. Shares then traded down 14.81%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.30. Shares then traded down 14.81%. MultiChoice Group (OTC: MCHOY) shares set a new yearly low of $4.65 this morning. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.65 this morning. The stock was down 4.32% on the session. Signature Aviation (OTC: BBAVY) shares set a new yearly low of $6.16 this morning. The stock was down 8.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.16 this morning. The stock was down 8.74% on the session. Bolsas Y Mercados (OTC: BOLYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $16.53, and later moved down 2.99% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $16.53, and later moved down 2.99% over the session. AU Optronics (OTC: AUOTY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 0.54% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 0.54% over the rest of the day. Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) stock hit $24.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.32% over the course of the day.

stock hit $24.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.32% over the course of the day. Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $78.75 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.58% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $78.75 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.58% on the day. ZENKOKU HOSHO (OTC: ZNKKY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.30 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.16% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.30 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.16% on the day. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (OTC: APNHY) stock hit a yearly low of $5.06 this morning. The stock was down 9.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.06 this morning. The stock was down 9.6% for the day. Games Workshop Gr (OTC: GMWKF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $46.40 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.15% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $46.40 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.15% over the rest of the day. Krungthai Card (OTC: KGTHY) shares were down 13.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.01.

shares were down 13.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 44.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 44.65% on the session. Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.96 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.96 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.62% for the day. VTech Holdings (OTC: VTKLY) shares hit a yearly low of $6.70 today morning. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.70 today morning. The stock was down 4.52% on the session. E-L Financial Corp (OTC: ELFIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $336.00 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $336.00 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day. XL Axiata (OTC: PTXKY) shares set a new yearly low of $1.71 this morning. The stock was up 2.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.71 this morning. The stock was up 2.78% on the session. Prosegur Cash (OTC: PGUCY) stock moved down 9.33% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.25 to open trading.

stock moved down 9.33% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.25 to open trading. TechnoPro Holdings (OTC: TCCPY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Tuesday. The stock was up 5.27% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Tuesday. The stock was up 5.27% for the day. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 42.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 42.06% on the session. Boralex (OTC: BRLXF) stock moved down 4.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.30 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.30 to open trading. Parex Resources (OTC: PARXF) shares fell to $6.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 11.28%.

shares fell to $6.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 11.28%. Magyar Telekom (OTC: MYTAY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.73% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.73% for the day. Juventus Football Club (OTC: JVTSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.81, and later moved down 2.86% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.81, and later moved down 2.86% over the session. First Pacific Co (OTC: FPAFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded down 2.56% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded down 2.56% over the session. FIBRA Prologis (OTC: FBBPF) stock hit $1.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.96% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.96% over the course of the day. NFI Group (OTC: NFYEF) shares moved down 1.14% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.64 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.14% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.64 to begin trading. Superior Plus (OTC: SUUIF) shares moved down 1.07% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.41 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.07% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.41 to begin trading. OceanaGold (OTC: OCANF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% for the day. PLA Administradora Indus (OTC: CBAOF) shares fell to $0.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 25.14%.

shares fell to $0.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 25.14%. Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (OTC: DSFGY) shares were down 9.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.55.

shares were down 9.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.55. CRSC (OTC: CRYCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.91% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.91% on the day. Graincorp (OTC: GRCLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.69. Shares then traded down 52.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.69. Shares then traded down 52.5%. Vallourec (OTC: VLOWY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.85% on the session. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.76. Shares then traded down 3.96%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.76. Shares then traded down 3.96%. Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (OTC: UELKY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $29.44. Shares then traded down 3.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $29.44. Shares then traded down 3.95%. BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) shares were up 1.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.36.

shares were up 1.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.36. Value Partners Group (OTC: VPGLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Vinythai (OTC: VYTPF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.46. Shares then traded up 2.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.46. Shares then traded up 2.22%. IGG (OTC: IGGGF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.76% for the day. Pharming (OTC: PHGUF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.90. Shares then traded down 4.07%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.90. Shares then traded down 4.07%. Aryzta (OTC: ARZTY) shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session. Grupo Herdez (OTC: GUZOF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.84%. Westshore Terminals (OTC: WTSHF) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.34 today morning. The stock traded down 7.58% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.34 today morning. The stock traded down 7.58% over the session. Delta Galil Industries (OTC: DELTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $9.40. Shares then traded down 5.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $9.40. Shares then traded down 5.9%. Frontera Energy (OTC: FECCF) stock moved down 0.86% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.30 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.86% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.30 to open trading. IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ: IRCP) stock moved up 1.72% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.51 to open trading.

stock moved up 1.72% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.51 to open trading. Genel Energy (OTC: GEGYF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 9.91% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 9.91% over the rest of the day. Metro Bank (OTC: MBNKF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.00 today morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.00 today morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session. Savaria (OTC: SISXF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.85% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.85% for the day. REV Group (NYSE: REVG) stock moved down 5.69% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.28 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.69% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.28 to open trading. Medical Marijuana (OTC: MJNA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 6.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 6.71% on the session. Global Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.88 today morning. The stock traded up 0.17% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.88 today morning. The stock traded up 0.17% over the session. Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 82.57% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 82.57% over the rest of the day. Jadestone Energy (OTC: JADSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 31.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 31.35%. CES Energy Solutions (OTC: CESDF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session. Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.24%. OTC Markets Gr (OTC: OTCM) shares were up 1.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.00.

shares were up 1.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.00. Acamar Partners (NASDAQ: ACAM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.45 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.46% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.45 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.46% over the rest of the day. Carriage Servs (NYSE: CSV) stock hit a yearly low of $13.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. Invesque (OTC: MHIVF) shares fell to $2.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.76%.

shares fell to $2.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.76%. Mayne Pharma Group (OTC: MAYNF) stock moved down 6.08% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.08% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to open trading. PIMCO California (NYSE: PCQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $12.55, and later moved up 3.45% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $12.55, and later moved up 3.45% over the session. Ensign Energy Services (OTC: ESVIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day. Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE: JLS) shares hit a yearly low of $14.41 today morning. The stock was up 2.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.41 today morning. The stock was up 2.66% on the session. Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ: CIVB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.4% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.4% on the day. Valneva (OTC: INRLF) shares fell to $2.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.07%.

shares fell to $2.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.07%. RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares moved down 5.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.68 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.68 to begin trading. ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares hit a yearly low of $1.25 today morning. The stock was up 1.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.25 today morning. The stock was up 1.56% on the session. Thai Airways (OTC: TAWNF) shares were up 5.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08.

shares were up 5.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08. Starpharma Holdings (OTC: SPHRY) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.70 today morning. The stock traded down 1.3% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.70 today morning. The stock traded down 1.3% over the session. United Health Products (OTC: UEEC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 1.33% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 1.33% over the rest of the day. Citizens Financial Servs (OTC: CZFS) stock moved down 7.19% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.00 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.19% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.00 to open trading. New England Realty (AMEX: NEN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $45.84. Shares then traded up 0.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $45.84. Shares then traded up 0.77%. RenovaCare (OTC: RCAR) stock hit $1.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.35% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.35% over the course of the day. U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.25%. Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.44% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.44% on the day. Imperial Metals (OTC: IPMLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.74 today morning. The stock traded down 11.13% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.74 today morning. The stock traded down 11.13% over the session. Wajax (OTC: WJXFF) shares hit a yearly low of $3.71 today morning. The stock was down 6.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.71 today morning. The stock was down 6.82% on the session. Coastal Financial (NASDAQ: CCB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $8.41. Shares then traded down 1.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $8.41. Shares then traded down 1.53%. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares were up 3.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.13.

shares were up 3.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.13. Isabella Bank (OTC: ISBA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.89% on the session. Total Energy Services (OTC: TOTZF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.60. Shares then traded down 2.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.60. Shares then traded down 2.44%. Ioneer (OTC: GSCCF) shares fell to $0.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 41.18%.

shares fell to $0.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 41.18%. California Bancorp (OTC: CALB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.15 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.21% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.15 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.21% on the day. Ainsworth Game Technology (OTC: AINSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 15.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 15.93%. County Bancorp (NASDAQ: ICBK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $13.55. Shares then traded up 6.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $13.55. Shares then traded up 6.13%. Cardinal Energy (OTC: CRLFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session. Avidbank Holdings (OTC: AVBH) stock hit $13.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.21% over the course of the day.

stock hit $13.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.21% over the course of the day. WELL Health Technologies (OTC: WLYYF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.93. Shares then traded down 1.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.93. Shares then traded down 1.72%. SB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SBFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $9.02, and later moved down 4.61% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $9.02, and later moved down 4.61% over the session. NanoXplore (OTC: NNXPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.54% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.54% on the day. Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ: CBAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.60 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.69% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.60 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.69% on the day. First Northern Community (OTC: FNRN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Gamehost (OTC: GHIFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day. Athabasca Oil (OTC: ATHOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.09. Shares then traded down 6.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.09. Shares then traded down 6.91%. Citizens Community (NASDAQ: CZWI) shares hit a yearly low of $5.51 today morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.51 today morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session. Salt Lake Potash (OTC: WHELF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.0% on the day. SolarWindow Technologies (OTC: WNDW) shares hit a yearly low of $1.24 today morning. The stock was up 2.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.24 today morning. The stock was up 2.36% on the session. Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.58 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.17% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.58 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.17% over the rest of the day. Montage Resources (NYSE: MR) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.2%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.2%. PSB Holdings (OTC: PSBQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.65 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.27% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.65 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.27% on the day. Croghan Bancshares (OTC: CHBH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.06% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.06% for the day. QNB (OTC: QNBC) shares fell to $27.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.47%.

shares fell to $27.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.47%. Trevali Mining (OTC: TREVF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session. Greenland Minerals (OTC: GDLNF) stock hit $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.96% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.96% over the course of the day. Valley Republic (OTC: VLLX) shares fell to $17.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.75%.

shares fell to $17.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.75%. Chesapeake Financial (OTC: CPKF) shares moved down 0.07% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.50 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.07% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.50 to begin trading. Bay Banks of Virginia (OTC: BAYK) stock hit a yearly low of $4.49 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.49 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Enthusiast Gaming (OTC: ENGMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.80. Shares then traded down 3.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.80. Shares then traded down 3.91%. BNCCORP (OTC: BNCC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.94% on the session. Jervois Mining (OTC: JRVMF) stock hit $0.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 13.75% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 13.75% over the course of the day. Bridgemarq Real Estate (OTC: BREUF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.41.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.41. Empire Bancorp (OTC: EMPK) shares were up 9.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.73.

shares were up 9.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.73. Leader Capital Holdings (OTC: LCHD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.40, and later moved down 21.57% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.40, and later moved down 21.57% over the session. Clean TeQ Holdings (OTC: CTEQF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 7.14% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 7.14% over the rest of the day. HMN Finl (NASDAQ: HMNF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $15.23. Shares then traded up 0.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $15.23. Shares then traded up 0.06%. Juniata Valley Financial (OTC: JUVF) shares were down 1.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.30.

shares were down 1.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.30. Paladin Energy (OTC: PALAF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was up 26.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was up 26.67% on the session. Liquidmetal Technologies (OTC: LQMT) shares were up 0.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.07.

shares were up 0.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.07. Tile Shop Holdings (OTC: TTSH) stock hit $0.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.18% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.18% over the course of the day. Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK) shares were down 1.96% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.98.

shares were down 1.96% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.98. Dundee (OTC: DDEJF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.34%. Union Bank (OTC: UBNC) shares were down 1.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.75.

shares were down 1.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.75. F & M Bank (OTC: FMBM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.33% on the session. Pulse Seismic (OTC: PLSDF) shares were down 4.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.63.

shares were down 4.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.63. Cann Group (OTC: CNGGF) stock moved down 17.07% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.34 to open trading.

stock moved down 17.07% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.34 to open trading. Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) stock hit a yearly low of $2.24 this morning. The stock was down 44.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.24 this morning. The stock was down 44.05% for the day. Rockhopper Exploration (OTC: RCKHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 9.37% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 9.37% over the session. Kootenay Silver (OTC: KOOYF) stock moved up 1.45% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.

stock moved up 1.45% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading. Lithium & Boron (OTC: LBTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.92% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.92% over the rest of the day. PetroShale (OTC: PSHIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.08 today morning. The stock was down 18.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.08 today morning. The stock was down 18.7% on the session. Luby's (NYSE: LUB) shares hit a yearly low of $0.46 today morning. The stock was up 3.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.46 today morning. The stock was up 3.16% on the session. IDW Media Holdings (OTC: IDWM) shares fell to $4.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.04%.

shares fell to $4.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.04%. Carbios (OTC: COOSF) shares fell to $7.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.66%.

shares fell to $7.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.66%. Charah Solutions (NYSE: CHRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 15.2% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 15.2% over the rest of the day. Bioxytran (OTC: BIXT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 102.19% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 102.19% on the day. Applied Energetics (OTC: AERG) stock hit $0.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.79% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.79% over the course of the day. Stabilis Energy (OTC: SLNG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares were up 11.32% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.17.

shares were up 11.32% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.17. YayYo (OTC: YAYO) shares fell to $0.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 60.0%.

shares fell to $0.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 60.0%. Air T (NASDAQ: AIRT) shares fell to $9.76 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.14%.

shares fell to $9.76 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.14%. Westhaven Ventures (OTC: WTHVF) shares were up 26.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.26.

shares were up 26.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.26. Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BOTJ) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.00.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.00. Better Choice (OTC: BTTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 21.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 21.11%. Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE: NM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.38% on the session. American BriVision Hldg (OTC: ABVC) shares fell to $2.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.43%.

shares fell to $2.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.43%. Galaxy Digital Hldgs (OTC: BRPHF) shares moved up 1.42% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.56 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.42% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.56 to begin trading. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.24 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.24 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.26%. Arafura Resources (OTC: ARAFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was up 6.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was up 6.25% on the session. Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ: PNBK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $6.07. Shares then traded up 11.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $6.07. Shares then traded up 11.53%. Tinka Resources (OTC: TKRFF) shares were up 9.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06.

shares were up 9.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06. Century Next Financial (OTC: CTUY) stock moved down 1.72% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.50 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.72% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.50 to open trading. SIR Royalty Income (OTC: SIRZF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.54 today morning. The stock traded down 1.63% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.54 today morning. The stock traded down 1.63% over the session. Puration (OTC: PURA) stock moved down 13.75% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 13.75% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. Q BioMed (OTC: QBIO) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.41 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.41 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Ottawa Bancorp (NASDAQ: OTTW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $9.74, and later moved up 17.94% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $9.74, and later moved up 17.94% over the session. Medinah Minerals (OTC: MDMN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0004 today morning. The stock traded up 5.26% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0004 today morning. The stock traded up 5.26% over the session. Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ: CTHR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.71% on the session. Royal Financial (OTC: RYFL) stock hit a yearly low of $10.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% for the day. Cogstate (OTC: COGZF) stock hit $0.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.76% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.76% over the course of the day. Blue Lagoon Resources (OTC: BLAGF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session. 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTC: FCOB) stock hit $4.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 10.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 10.0% over the course of the day. Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) shares fell to $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.01%.

shares fell to $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.01%. AeroGrow International (OTC: AERO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.02%. Sailfish Royalty (OTC: SROYF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock was up 37.59% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock was up 37.59% for the day. Helo (OTC: HLOC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.50 today morning. The stock traded down 37.5% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.50 today morning. The stock traded down 37.5% over the session. Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) stock moved down 1.37% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.04 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.37% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.04 to open trading. CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.37% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.37% on the day. Sono-Tek (OTC: SOTK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.11% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.11% over the rest of the day. Loncor Resources (OTC: LONCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.23 today morning. The stock traded up 9.25% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.23 today morning. The stock traded up 9.25% over the session. Newater Technology (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.27% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.27% over the rest of the day. Austral Gold (OTC: AGLDF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 20.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 20.0%. WVS Financial (NASDAQ: WVFC) shares were down 7.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.51.

shares were down 7.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.51. Sonasoft (OTC: SSFT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.82% on the session. Arrayit (OTC: ARYC) shares moved down 10.71% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.71% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. NervGen Pharma (OTC: NGENF) shares moved down 10.71% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.71 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.71% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.71 to begin trading. Versus Systems (OTC: VRSSF) shares fell to $0.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.03%.

shares fell to $0.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.03%. Pan Orient Energy (OTC: POEFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.86% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.86% on the day. Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.33% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.33% over the rest of the day. Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) shares fell to $0.29 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.02%.

shares fell to $0.29 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.02%. AgraFlora Organics Intl (OTC: AGFAF) shares moved down 8.45% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.

shares moved down 8.45% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTC: QNTO) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.21 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.21 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.37%. Integrated Media (NASDAQ: IMTE) stock hit $2.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.12% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.12% over the course of the day. Ardea Resources (OTC: ARRRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 18.18% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 18.18% over the rest of the day. Pharmagreen Biotech (OTC: PHBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.29. Shares then traded down 6.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.29. Shares then traded down 6.45%. Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) stock hit $0.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.57% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.57% over the course of the day. ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTC: ZENYF) shares fell to $0.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.67%.

shares fell to $0.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.67%. Input Capital (OTC: INPCF) stock hit $0.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3.03% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3.03% over the course of the day. Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 57.45% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 57.45% on the day. Tinley Beverage Co (OTC: TNYBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.73% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.73% for the day. CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.07, and later moved up 18.31% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.07, and later moved up 18.31% over the session. Scott's Liquid Gold (OTC: SLGD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 8.5% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 8.5% over the rest of the day. Alpine 4 Technologies (OTC: ALPP) stock hit $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.75% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.75% over the course of the day. Mason Graphite (OTC: MGPHF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded down 4.21% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded down 4.21% over the session. TAG Oil (OTC: TAOIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day. International Land (OTC: ILAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.9% on the session. China Internet Nationwide (NASDAQ: CIFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.05% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.05% on the day. Vystar (OTC: VYST) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0042 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0042 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.0% for the day. Sernova (OTC: SEOVF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% on the session. Quantum Materials (OTC: QTMM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.83%. Southern Silver Explr (OTC: SSVFF) shares were up 4.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.09.

shares were up 4.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.09. NamSys (OTC: NMYSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.15%. CCA Industries (OTC: CAWW) shares fell to $2.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.98%.

shares fell to $2.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.98%. Biome Grow (OTC: BIOIF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 15.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 15.91% for the day. alpha-En (OTC: ALPE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.40 today morning. The stock was up 23.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.40 today morning. The stock was up 23.81% on the session. Bank Of Santa Clarita Ca (OTC: BSCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $7.12, and later moved up 3.65% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $7.12, and later moved up 3.65% over the session. Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.40 to begin trading. The stock was up 15.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.40 to begin trading. The stock was up 15.41% on the session. Fortune Minerals (OTC: FTMDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock was down 15.79% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock was down 15.79% for the day. New Bancorp (OTC: NWBB) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.99 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.99 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Hydro66 Holdings (OTC: HYHDF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 8.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 8.0% for the day. Eskay Mining (OTC: ESKYF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded up 13.89% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded up 13.89% over the session. Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.52%. SugarBud Craft Growers (OTC: RLLRF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 12.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 12.32% on the session. Anaconda Mining (OTC: ANXGF) stock moved down 1.76% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.76% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading. Sears Holdings (OTC: SHLDQ) shares were up 15.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13.

shares were up 15.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13. Citation Growth (OTC: CGOTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was up 3.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was up 3.92% for the day. Innovation (OTC: IPIX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was up 8.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was up 8.57% on the session. FPX Nickel (OTC: FPOCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.09%. Eyecarrot Innovations (OTC: EYCCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 23.28% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 23.28% on the day. United Bancorp Alabama (OTC: UBAB) shares fell to $17.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.11%.

shares fell to $17.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.11%. Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.64 this morning. The stock was down 18.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.64 this morning. The stock was down 18.59% on the session. Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) shares moved down 1.03% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.03% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. QuoteMedia (OTC: QMCI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 1.78% for the day. Trutankless (OTC: TKLS) stock moved down 31.16% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to open trading.

stock moved down 31.16% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to open trading. Surna (OTC: SRNA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 24.37% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 24.37% over the rest of the day. Spindletop Oil & Gas (OTC: SPND) stock hit a yearly low of $1.03 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.03 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% for the day. Xtra-Gold Resources (OTC: XTGRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session. NUGL (OTC: NUGL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock was up 11.11% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock was up 11.11% for the day. Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) stock hit $0.0001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 50.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.0001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 50.0% over the course of the day. Viking Energy Group (OTC: VKIN) shares were down 6.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.

shares were down 6.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10. InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX: IHT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.05 today morning. The stock was down 6.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.05 today morning. The stock was down 6.66% on the session. TOMI Environmental Solns (OTC: TOMZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.45% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.45% over the rest of the day. Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was down 10.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was down 10.23% on the session. Verde AgriTech (OTC: AMHPF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ: HJLI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.55%. D-Box Technologies (OTC: DBOXF) stock hit $0.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.37% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.37% over the course of the day. MacDonald Mines Explr (OTC: MCDMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day. American Rebel Holdings (OTC: AREB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 39.97% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 39.97% on the day. Telkonet (OTC: TKOI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 1.31% on the session. Bragg Gaming Group (OTC: BRGGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12 today morning. The stock traded down 18.01% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12 today morning. The stock traded down 18.01% over the session. Mymetics (OTC: MYMX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 12.5% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 12.5% over the session. Tidal Royalty (OTC: TDRYF) shares were up 0.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares were up 0.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02. Viropro (OTC: VPRO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0006 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0006 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Quaterra Resources (OTC: QTRRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session. mPhase Technologies (OTC: XDSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.51% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.51% on the day. Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.58. Shares then traded down 1.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.58. Shares then traded down 1.51%. Blueberries Medical (OTC: BBRRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 18.75% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 18.75% on the day. MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.71% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.71% for the day. Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 306.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 306.15%. Vanadiumcorp Resource (OTC: APAFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 16.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 16.44% on the session. Oregon Pacific Bancorp (OTC: ORPB) stock hit a yearly low of $3.75 this morning. The stock was up 16.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.75 this morning. The stock was up 16.32% for the day. Cuentas (OTC: CUEN) shares moved down 2.17% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.80 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.17% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.80 to begin trading. Black Iron (OTC: BKIRF) shares were down 5.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.

shares were down 5.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04. Bolt Metals (OTC: PCRCF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was up 7.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was up 7.07% on the session. First IC (OTC: FIEB) stock hit $5.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.86% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.86% over the course of the day. Innovative Designs (OTC: IVDN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was up 30.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was up 30.26% on the session. Two Rivers Water (OTC: TURV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.98% on the session. Copperbank Resources (OTC: CPPKF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock was up 5.75% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock was up 5.75% for the day. Tofutti Brands (OTC: TOFB) shares set a new yearly low of $1.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% on the session. True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 11.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 11.68% on the session. Hemp Naturals (OTC: HPMM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.002 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 8.7% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.002 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 8.7% on the day. Parallax Health Sciences (OTC: PRLX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded down 8.33% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded down 8.33% over the session. Contact Gold (OTC: CGOL) stock hit $0.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 5.11% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 5.11% over the course of the day. AmeraMex International (OTC: AMMX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 12.5% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 12.5% on the day. Conversion Labs (OTC: CVLB) shares moved up 11.52% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading.

shares moved up 11.52% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. Bang Holdings (OTC: BXNG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 13.69% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 13.69% for the day. Agora Hldgs (OTC: AGHI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0045 today morning. The stock was down 31.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0045 today morning. The stock was down 31.82% on the session. GBLT (OTC: GBLTF) shares were down 33.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares were down 33.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02. Alterity Therapeutics (OTC: PRNAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 75.5% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 75.5% over the session. Chineseinvestors.com (OTC: CIIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.55% on the session. Zoompass Holdings (OTC: ZPAS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Community Bank Of Bay (OTC: CBYAA) shares fell to $5.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.88%.

shares fell to $5.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.88%. CLIC Technology (OTC: CLCI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded up 33.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded up 33.0% over the session. Petrus Resources (OTC: PTRUF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 21.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 21.26% for the day. Ethos Gold (OTC: ETHOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded down 9.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded down 9.06%. Reliability (OTC: RLBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 13.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 13.99%. UBid Holdings (OTC: UBID) shares moved down 12.62% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

shares moved down 12.62% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. Micron Solutions (AMEX: MICR) stock hit $1.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.44% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.44% over the course of the day. Intouch Insight (OTC: INXSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.16, and later moved down 27.37% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.16, and later moved down 27.37% over the session. Cool Technologies (OTC: WARM) shares fell to $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.99%.

shares fell to $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.99%. Strikeforce Technologies (OTC: SFOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0007 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0007 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. American Lithium (OTC: LIACF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 22.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 22.7%. TruTrace Technologies (OTC: TTTSF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 13.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 13.04%. Plastic2Oil (OTC: PTOI) shares were up 13.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares were up 13.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTC: ATDS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 16.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 16.0%. NTN Buzztime (AMEX: NTN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.34% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.34% on the day. Aben Resources (OTC: ABNAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.03, and later moved up 9.33% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.03, and later moved up 9.33% over the session. First Choice Healthcare (OTC: FCHS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 49.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 49.0%. BAB (OTC: BABB) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.57 today morning. The stock traded up 3.39% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.57 today morning. The stock traded up 3.39% over the session. CANEX Metals (OTC: NOMNF) shares were down 2.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.09.

shares were down 2.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.09. DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC: DMGGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.52% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.52% on the day. Sharing Services Global (OTC: SHRG) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.11%. Regi US (OTC: RGUS) shares were down 2.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.

shares were down 2.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05. Encision (OTC: ECIA) stock hit $0.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.56% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.56% over the course of the day. Canada Carbon (OTC: BRUZF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded down 3.88% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded down 3.88% over the session. Clancy Systems Intl (OTC: CLSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 6.97% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 6.97% over the session. USCorp (OTC: USCS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.00186. Shares then traded up 20.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.00186. Shares then traded up 20.0%. Power Metals (OTC: PWRMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.9% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.9% over the rest of the day. Sports Field Hldgs (OTC: SFHI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. DXI Energy (OTC: DXIEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 18.59% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 18.59% over the session. BIGG Digital Assets (OTC: BBKCF) shares fell to $0.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.67%.

shares fell to $0.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.67%. Minco Capital (OTC: MGHCF) shares were up 12.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.

shares were up 12.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03. DigiPath (OTC: DIGP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded up 24.82%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded up 24.82%. Global Hemp Group (OTC: GBHPF) shares moved up 3.25% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

shares moved up 3.25% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. Greenstar Biosciences (OTC: GTSIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.9% on the session. Texas South Energy (OTC: TXSO) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0008 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0008 to begin trading. Advanced Voice (OTC: AVOI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 16.67% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 16.67% over the rest of the day. THC Therapeutics (OTC: THCT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Windstream Holdings (OTC: WINMQ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day. Petrogress (OTC: PGAS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 33.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 33.33% on the session. Tauriga Sciences (OTC: TAUG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session. Lucid (OTC: LCDX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.50 today morning. The stock traded down 6.05% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.50 today morning. The stock traded down 6.05% over the session. AmpliTech Group (OTC: AMPG) shares were down 11.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.

shares were down 11.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03. Interlapse Technologies (OTC: INLAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 2.83% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 2.83% over the session. Amarantus Bioscience (OTC: AMBS) shares fell to $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.67%.

shares fell to $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.67%. Omineca Mining and Metals (OTC: OMMSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.09, and later moved up 9.72% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.09, and later moved up 9.72% over the session. American Church Mortgage (OTC: ACMC) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.77%. Acacia Diversified Hldgs (OTC: ACCA) shares moved down 5.19% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.19% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. Sipp Industries (OTC: SIPC) shares fell to $0.0025 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 18.92%.

shares fell to $0.0025 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 18.92%. Sunstock (OTC: SSOK) shares were up 57.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.001.

shares were up 57.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.001. Green Planet Group (OTC: GNPG) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 45.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 45.16% for the day. Toron (OTC: TRON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00093 on Tuesday. The stock was up 16.5% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00093 on Tuesday. The stock was up 16.5% for the day. BB Liquidating (OTC: BLIAQ) shares were down 25.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.002.

shares were down 25.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.002. Intermap Technologies (OTC: ITMSF) stock hit $0.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.99% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.99% over the course of the day. Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTC: PARNF) shares fell to $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.0%.

shares fell to $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.0%. Green Star Products (OTC: GSPI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000535 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.83% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000535 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.83% for the day. Endonovo Therapeutics (OTC: ENDV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday. The stock was down 22.52% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday. The stock was down 22.52% for the day. Global Cannabis (OTC: FUAPF) shares were down 15.91% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.

shares were down 15.91% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01. Grand Havana (OTC: GHAV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.67% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.67% on the day. Petro River Oil (OTC: PTRC) stock hit $0.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 25.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 25.0% over the course of the day. Immune Therapeutics (OTC: IMUN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.44%. Decision Diagnostics (OTC: DECN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 13.56% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 13.56% over the rest of the day. Ionic Brands (OTC: IONKF) stock hit $0.0029 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 26.32% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.0029 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 26.32% over the course of the day. Yingli Green Energy (OTC: YGEHY) shares were down 28.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.

shares were down 28.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10. Cordia (OTC: CORG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 33.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 33.33% on the session. Zurvita Holdings (OTC: ZRVT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07 today morning. The stock traded down 3.63% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07 today morning. The stock traded down 3.63% over the session. Crednology Holding (OTC: COHO) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to begin trading. Defense Technologies Intl (OTC: DTII) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 9.52% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 9.52% over the rest of the day. Tapinator (OTC: TAPM) shares set a new yearly low of $3.17 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.17 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Metals Creek Resources (OTC: MCREF) shares moved down 10.27% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.27% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. Access Power (OTC: ACCR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0021 on Tuesday. The stock was down 55.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0021 on Tuesday. The stock was down 55.0% for the day. Nocopi Technologies (OTC: NNUP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Kelyniam Global (OTC: KLYG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 39.34% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 39.34% over the rest of the day. Nautilus Minerals (OTC: NUSMF) stock moved up 6.67% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved up 6.67% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. HashChain Technology (OTC: HSSHF) shares fell to $0.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.5%.

shares fell to $0.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.5%. Delphx Cap Markets (OTC: DPXCF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was up 12.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was up 12.04% on the session. CardioGenics Holdings (OTC: CGNH) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0048 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 44.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0048 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 44.83%. Lamperd Less Lethal (OTC: LLLI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 14.44% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 14.44% over the session. Global Arena Holding (OTC: GAHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0015 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0015 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.88% on the session. Generation Next Franchise (OTC: VEND) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 29.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 29.11%. China Natural Gas (OTC: CHNGQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0034 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0034 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.0% on the day. Custom Protection Servs (OTC: CSPS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.21 today morning. The stock traded down 6.6% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.21 today morning. The stock traded down 6.6% over the session. Eternity Healthcare (OTC: ETAH) stock hit a yearly low of $0.00303 this morning. The stock was down 9.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.00303 this morning. The stock was down 9.01% for the day. Novint Technologies (OTC: NVNT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 12.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 12.12% on the session. Internet of Things (OTC: INOTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 83.33% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 83.33% on the day. Beyond Commerce (OTC: BYOC) shares fell to $0.0006 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 14.29%.

shares fell to $0.0006 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 14.29%. Banjo & Matilda (OTC: BANJ) shares were down 21.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.

shares were down 21.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01. Stornoway Diamond (OTC: SWYDF) shares fell to $0.001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.68%.

shares fell to $0.001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.68%. SES Solar (OTC: SESI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.0% on the day. Morgan Group Holding (OTC: MGHL) shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 5.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 5.96% on the session. Video River Networks (OTC: NIHK) shares were down 22.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0024.

shares were down 22.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0024. Max Sound (OTC: MAXD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00007 on Tuesday. The stock was down 30.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00007 on Tuesday. The stock was down 30.0% for the day. Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ANTH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 70.72% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 70.72% on the session. Escalon Medical (OTC: ESMC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 6.19% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 6.19% over the session. Mistral Ventures (OTC: MILV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 9.55% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 9.55% over the rest of the day. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTC: RSPI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Fanlogic Interactive (OTC: FNNGF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 82.86% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 82.86% over the rest of the day. Lake Victoria Mining Co (OTC: LVCA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 5.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 5.66% on the session. Baristas Coffee Co (OTC: BCCI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 7.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 7.07% on the session. Sanchez Energy (OTC: SNECQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded up 9.09% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded up 9.09% over the session. PHI Group (OTC: PHIL) stock hit $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day. Provision Holding (OTC: PVHO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0006, and later moved down 12.5% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0006, and later moved down 12.5% over the session. Velocity Portfolio Group (OTC: VPGI) shares hit a yearly low of $1.65 today morning. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.65 today morning. The stock was down 2.94% on the session. Oncology Pharma (OTC: ONPH) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. Tempus Applied Solns Hldg (OTC: TMPS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.18 today morning. The stock traded up 10.8% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.18 today morning. The stock traded up 10.8% over the session. Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday. The stock was down 96.67% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday. The stock was down 96.67% for the day. Guided Therapeutics (OTC: GTHP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.67% for the day. Bagger Dave's Burger (OTC: BDVB) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 40.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 40.0% on the session. Santo Mining (OTC: SANP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. World Poker Fund Holdings (OTC: WPFH) shares moved down 1.18% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.18% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. Extreme Biodiesel (OTC: XTRM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0007 this morning. The stock was up 27.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.0007 this morning. The stock was up 27.27% for the day. Glucose Health (OTC: GLUC) shares moved down 12.5% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.

shares moved down 12.5% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. American Helium (OTC: AHELF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.28% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.28% over the rest of the day. Omni Health (OTC: OMHE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0002 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 33.33% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0002 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 33.33% on the day. Creative Medical Tech (OTC: CELZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.9%. OriginClear (OTC: OCLN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Bon-Ton Stores (OTC: BONTQ) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 10.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 10.0% for the day. Enertopia (OTC: ENRT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 3.61% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 3.61% over the session. CYIOS (OTC: CYIO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 5.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 5.0% over the session. Grow Solutions Holdings (OTC: GRSO) stock hit $0.0013 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.76% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.0013 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.76% over the course of the day. Drug Free Solution (OTC: DSOL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.02, and later moved up 2.5% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.02, and later moved up 2.5% over the session. JB&ZJMY Holding Co (OTC: JBZY) shares set a new yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 29.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 29.49% on the session. Great Western Minerals (OTC: GWMGF) shares moved down 50.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0003 to begin trading.

shares moved down 50.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0003 to begin trading. AppSwarm (OTC: SWRM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0014 today morning. The stock traded down 30.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0014 today morning. The stock traded down 30.0% over the session. Quick-Med Technologies (OTC: QMDT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 64.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 64.29% on the session. GTX (OTC: GTXO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. CDTi Advanced Materials (OTC: CDTI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.11 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.11 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. WeedHire International (OTC: WDHR) shares moved down 99.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved down 99.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. 420 Property Management (OTC: FTPM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.00015, and later moved down 25.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.00015, and later moved down 25.0% over the session. ABCO Energy (OTC: ABCE) stock moved down 25.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0002 to open trading.

stock moved down 25.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0002 to open trading. root9B Holdings (OTC: RTNB) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. CloudCommerce (OTC: CLWD) stock moved down 11.11% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0016 to open trading.

stock moved down 11.11% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0016 to open trading. Neutra (OTC: NTRR) stock moved down 33.33% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0002 to open trading.

stock moved down 33.33% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0002 to open trading. Biophan Technologies (OTC: BIPH) shares moved down 26.09% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0017 to begin trading.

shares moved down 26.09% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0017 to begin trading. ExeLED Holdings (OTC: ELED) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 34.78%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 34.78%. Globe Net Wireless (OTC: GNTW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.08% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.08% on the day. Kronos Advanced (OTC: KNOS) stock moved down 7.1% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.1% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading. China Teletech Holding (OTC: CNCT) shares were down 0.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.00239.

shares were down 0.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.00239. Daniels Corporate (OTC: DCAC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0033 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 72.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0033 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 72.5%. HempAmericana (OTC: HMPQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0017 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 4.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0017 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 4.0% on the day. Itonis (OTC: ITNS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0008 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.11% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0008 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.11% on the day. Gallagher Security (OTC: CYBXF) shares fell to $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 70.51%.

shares fell to $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 70.51%. Signature Devices (OTC: SDVI) stock hit $0.000065 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000065 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. AlumiFuel Power (OTC: AFPW) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. WebSafety (OTC: WBSI) shares fell to $0.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Quest Mgmt (OTC: QSMG) shares fell to $0.0026 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 35.0%.

shares fell to $0.0026 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 35.0%. Green Envirotech Holdings (OTC: GETH) stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.64% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.64% over the course of the day. Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX) shares were down 5.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.23.

shares were down 5.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.23. Appiphany Technologies (OTC: APHD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.0003. Shares then traded down 25.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.0003. Shares then traded down 25.0%. Bigstring (OTC: BSGC) stock moved down 35.48% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0006 to open trading.

stock moved down 35.48% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0006 to open trading. Global Brokerage (OTC: GLBR) stock hit $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Visium Technologies (OTC: VISM) shares fell to $0.000778 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.000778 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Canna Consumer Goods (OTC: CBMJ) shares fell to $0.0013 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.53%.

shares fell to $0.0013 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.53%. Great Lakes Graphite (OTC: GLKIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0008, and later moved down 3.7% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0008, and later moved down 3.7% over the session. Xinhua China (OTC: XHUA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0007 today morning. The stock was down 30.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0007 today morning. The stock was down 30.0% on the session. International Silver (OTC: ISLV) stock moved down 20.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.

stock moved down 20.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading. Vivakor (OTC: VIVK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.13. Shares then traded down 7.85%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.13. Shares then traded down 7.85%. Foothills Exploration (OTC: FTXP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0002 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0002 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. 12 Retech (OTC: RETC) stock moved down 16.67% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0002 to open trading.

stock moved down 16.67% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0002 to open trading. Genex Pharmaceutical (OTC: GENX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 11.11% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 11.11% on the day. Optec International (OTC: OPTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0007 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0007 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0009 on Tuesday. The stock was up 10.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0009 on Tuesday. The stock was up 10.0% for the day. Real Brands (OTC: RLBD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 32.23% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 32.23% over the rest of the day. United Energy (OTC: UNRG) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 16.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 16.67%. All American Gold (OTC: AAGC) shares moved down 50.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to begin trading.

shares moved down 50.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to begin trading. Fortran (OTC: FRTN) shares moved down 7.69% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.48 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.69% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.48 to begin trading. Axis Technologies Group (OTC: AXTG) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0007 this morning. The stock was down 7.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.0007 this morning. The stock was down 7.89% for the day. Alanco Technologies (OTC: ALAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.99% on the session. Alexandria Advantage (OTC: AAWC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day. CGrowth Capital (OTC: CGRA) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0021 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0021 to open trading. Benchmark Energy (OTC: BMRK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 30.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 30.0%. Urologix (OTC: ULGX) stock moved down 11.83% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00395 to open trading.

stock moved down 11.83% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00395 to open trading. The Graystone Co (OTC: GYST) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0037, and later moved down 5.66% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0037, and later moved down 5.66% over the session. Vet Online Supply (OTC: VTNL) shares moved down 33.68% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00252 to begin trading.

shares moved down 33.68% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00252 to begin trading. HYB Holding (OTC: HYBG) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 20.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 20.0% on the session. Ozop Surgical (OTC: OZSC) stock hit $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 27.99% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 27.99% over the course of the day. TranSwitch (OTC: TXCCQ) shares were down 11.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0008.

shares were down 11.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0008. Arias Intel (OTC: ASNT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0015 this morning. The stock was down 11.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.0015 this morning. The stock was down 11.76% on the session. CBD Life Sciences (OTC: CBDL) shares fell to $0.0005 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.57%.

shares fell to $0.0005 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.57%. AVVAA World Health Care (OTC: AVVH) stock hit $0.0012 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 25.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.0012 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 25.0% over the course of the day. Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: SIRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.09%. Intl Spirits & Wellness (OTC: ISWH) stock hit a yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 46.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 46.95% for the day. IFAN Financial (OTC: IFAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0002, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0002, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. UNIVEC (OTC: UNVC) shares fell to $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 6.25%.

shares fell to $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 6.25%. eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0008 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 30.77% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0008 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 30.77% over the rest of the day. PhaseRx (OTC: PZRXQ) shares hit a yearly low of $0.002 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.002 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Zevotek (OTC: ZVTK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 26.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 26.25% on the session. Scepter Holdings (OTC: BRZL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. AllStar Health Brands (OTC: ALST) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 13.39%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 13.39%. Excelsior Solutions (OTC: BRYN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 25.31% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 25.31% over the rest of the day. Leaf Of Life Holdings (OTC: RBNW) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.001.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.001. Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00035 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00035 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). South American Gold (OTC: SAGD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0002 today morning. The stock was down 33.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0002 today morning. The stock was down 33.33% on the session. Cannabiz Mobile (OTC: LGBI) stock hit $0.0003 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 40.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.0003 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 40.0% over the course of the day. Zoom Technologies (OTC: ZOOM) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.51 today morning. The stock traded down 11.56% over the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.