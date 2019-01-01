QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
420 Property Management Inc is a diversified real estate development and property management company. It focuses on the property management for burgeoning hemp, cannabis, medical and legal marijuana industries. The company operates solely in California.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

420 Property Management Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 420 Property Management (FTPM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 420 Property Management (OTCEM: FTPM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 420 Property Management's (FTPM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 420 Property Management.

Q

What is the target price for 420 Property Management (FTPM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 420 Property Management

Q

Current Stock Price for 420 Property Management (FTPM)?

A

The stock price for 420 Property Management (OTCEM: FTPM) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:48:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 420 Property Management (FTPM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 420 Property Management.

Q

When is 420 Property Management (OTCEM:FTPM) reporting earnings?

A

420 Property Management does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 420 Property Management (FTPM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 420 Property Management.

Q

What sector and industry does 420 Property Management (FTPM) operate in?

A

420 Property Management is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.