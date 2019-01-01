QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.5K
Div / Yield
0.57/6.51%
52 Wk
8.45 - 12.88
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
176M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 3:08PM
Superior Plus is a Canadian-based company that distributes energy and speciality chemicals. The company is organized into below business segments: Canadian propane distribution, and U.S. propane distribution. The products and services offered by the company include wholesale procurement, distribution, and related services for propane and other refined fuels, and supply of chemicals required by industries such as the pulp and paper industry.

Superior Plus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Superior Plus (SUUIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Superior Plus (OTCPK: SUUIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Superior Plus's (SUUIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Superior Plus.

Q

What is the target price for Superior Plus (SUUIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Superior Plus

Q

Current Stock Price for Superior Plus (SUUIF)?

A

The stock price for Superior Plus (OTCPK: SUUIF) is $8.725 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:28:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Superior Plus (SUUIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Superior Plus (OTCPK:SUUIF) reporting earnings?

A

Superior Plus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Superior Plus (SUUIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Superior Plus.

Q

What sector and industry does Superior Plus (SUUIF) operate in?

A

Superior Plus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.