Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.68 - 31
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
212.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 5:51AM
JC Decaux SA is one of the largest outdoor advertising corporations in the world, known for its advertising on billboards, street furniture, and public bicycle rental systems. The company specializes in street furniture advertising such as bus stop advertising, newspaper kiosks, public benches, and free-standing panels. Its public bicycle rental system was launched in 2005 and operates in major cities such as Paris, Brussels, Dublin, and Brisbane. The bike rental systems are each financed by local advertising operators in return for the cities signing over a multiyear license to exploit citywide billboards. The French company earns the majority of its revenue in France and Europe, with smaller portions derived from Asia and the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

JC Decaux Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JC Decaux (JCDXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JC Decaux (OTCPK: JCDXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JC Decaux's (JCDXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JC Decaux.

Q

What is the target price for JC Decaux (JCDXF) stock?

A

The latest price target for JC Decaux (OTCPK: JCDXF) was reported by JP Morgan on July 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JCDXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for JC Decaux (JCDXF)?

A

The stock price for JC Decaux (OTCPK: JCDXF) is $24.29 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 18:04:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JC Decaux (JCDXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JC Decaux.

Q

When is JC Decaux (OTCPK:JCDXF) reporting earnings?

A

JC Decaux does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JC Decaux (JCDXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JC Decaux.

Q

What sector and industry does JC Decaux (JCDXF) operate in?

A

JC Decaux is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.