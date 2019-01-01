QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zevotek Inc plans to invest in startups and provide funding, development, suppliers & vendor management, software development, marketing, management, and research & development to clients.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zevotek Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zevotek (ZVTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zevotek (OTCEM: ZVTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zevotek's (ZVTK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zevotek.

Q

What is the target price for Zevotek (ZVTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zevotek

Q

Current Stock Price for Zevotek (ZVTK)?

A

The stock price for Zevotek (OTCEM: ZVTK) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 20:16:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zevotek (ZVTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zevotek.

Q

When is Zevotek (OTCEM:ZVTK) reporting earnings?

A

Zevotek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zevotek (ZVTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zevotek.

Q

What sector and industry does Zevotek (ZVTK) operate in?

A

Zevotek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.