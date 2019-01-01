QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
29.07 - 29.08
Vol / Avg.
0K/25.4K
Div / Yield
1.1/3.91%
52 Wk
24.78 - 31.65
Mkt Cap
103B
Payout Ratio
17.73
Open
29.07
P/E
10.49
EPS
99.36
Shares
3.5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 4:52PM
NTT owns NTT DoCoMo, the largest wireless operator in Japan, with 80.3 million subscribers. It also owns NTT East and NTT West, the two regional incumbent fixed-line operators in Japan, with about 15 million traditional fixed-line and 22 million broadband lines (around 56% of which are wholesaled). The firm also provides IT and communications systems integration via NTT Communications and 52.4%-owned NTT Data.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nippon Telegraph Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Telegraph (NPPXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Telegraph (OTCPK: NPPXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Telegraph's (NPPXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Telegraph.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Telegraph (NPPXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Telegraph

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Telegraph (NPPXF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Telegraph (OTCPK: NPPXF) is $29.075 last updated Today at 5:43:18 PM.

Q

Does Nippon Telegraph (NPPXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Telegraph.

Q

When is Nippon Telegraph (OTCPK:NPPXF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Telegraph does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Telegraph (NPPXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Telegraph.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Telegraph (NPPXF) operate in?

A

Nippon Telegraph is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.