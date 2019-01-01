NTT owns NTT DoCoMo, the largest wireless operator in Japan, with 80.3 million subscribers. It also owns NTT East and NTT West, the two regional incumbent fixed-line operators in Japan, with about 15 million traditional fixed-line and 22 million broadband lines (around 56% of which are wholesaled). The firm also provides IT and communications systems integration via NTT Communications and 52.4%-owned NTT Data.