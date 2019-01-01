QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Axis Technologies Group Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Axis Technologies Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axis Technologies Gr (AXTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axis Technologies Gr (OTCPK: AXTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Axis Technologies Gr's (AXTG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Axis Technologies Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Axis Technologies Gr (AXTG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Axis Technologies Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Axis Technologies Gr (AXTG)?

A

The stock price for Axis Technologies Gr (OTCPK: AXTG) is $0.0245 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axis Technologies Gr (AXTG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Axis Technologies Gr.

Q

When is Axis Technologies Gr (OTCPK:AXTG) reporting earnings?

A

Axis Technologies Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Axis Technologies Gr (AXTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axis Technologies Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Axis Technologies Gr (AXTG) operate in?

A

Axis Technologies Gr is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.