Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
United Energy Corp develops and distributes environmentally friendly specialty chemical products. It includes K-Line of Chemical Products for the oil industry and related products.

Analyst Ratings

United Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Energy (UNRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Energy (OTCPK: UNRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Energy's (UNRG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Energy.

Q

What is the target price for United Energy (UNRG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for United Energy (UNRG)?

A

The stock price for United Energy (OTCPK: UNRG) is $0.1145 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Energy (UNRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Energy.

Q

When is United Energy (OTCPK:UNRG) reporting earnings?

A

United Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Energy (UNRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does United Energy (UNRG) operate in?

A

United Energy is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.