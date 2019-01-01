QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
CCA Industries Inc is a fast-moving consumer goods company. It is engaged in manufacturing and distributing health and beauty products. The company markets its products under several brand names such as Plus+White, Sudden Change, Nutra Nail, Bikini Zone, Hair Off, Solar Sense, Sunset Cafe, Lobe Miracle and Scar Zone. Its products are marketed and sold to the major drug, food chains, mass merchandisers, and wholesale beauty aids distributors throughout the United States and Canada.

CCA Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CCA Industries (CAWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CCA Industries (OTCPK: CAWW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CCA Industries's (CAWW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CCA Industries.

Q

What is the target price for CCA Industries (CAWW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CCA Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for CCA Industries (CAWW)?

A

The stock price for CCA Industries (OTCPK: CAWW) is $3.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:35:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CCA Industries (CAWW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CCA Industries.

Q

When is CCA Industries (OTCPK:CAWW) reporting earnings?

A

CCA Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CCA Industries (CAWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CCA Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does CCA Industries (CAWW) operate in?

A

CCA Industries is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.