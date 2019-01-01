CCA Industries Inc is a fast-moving consumer goods company. It is engaged in manufacturing and distributing health and beauty products. The company markets its products under several brand names such as Plus+White, Sudden Change, Nutra Nail, Bikini Zone, Hair Off, Solar Sense, Sunset Cafe, Lobe Miracle and Scar Zone. Its products are marketed and sold to the major drug, food chains, mass merchandisers, and wholesale beauty aids distributors throughout the United States and Canada.