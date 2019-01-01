QQQ
Range
1.1 - 1.2
Vol / Avg.
45.7K/29K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 1.42
Mkt Cap
106.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.2
P/E
-
EPS
0.14
Shares
96.6M
Outstanding
Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company's core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

Petrus Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petrus Resources (PTRUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petrus Resources (OTCQX: PTRUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Petrus Resources's (PTRUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petrus Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Petrus Resources (PTRUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petrus Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Petrus Resources (PTRUF)?

A

The stock price for Petrus Resources (OTCQX: PTRUF) is $1.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:44:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petrus Resources (PTRUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petrus Resources.

Q

When is Petrus Resources (OTCQX:PTRUF) reporting earnings?

A

Petrus Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petrus Resources (PTRUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petrus Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Petrus Resources (PTRUF) operate in?

A

Petrus Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.