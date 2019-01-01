QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
43M/19.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
97.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
4.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Ozop Energy Solutions Inc invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. The components it distributes include PV panels, solar inverters, solar mounting systems, stationary batteries, onsite generators and other associated electrical equipment and components that are all manufactured by multiple companies, both domestic and international.

Ozop Energy Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ozop Energy Solutions (OTCPK: OZSC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ozop Energy Solutions's (OZSC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ozop Energy Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ozop Energy Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC)?

A

The stock price for Ozop Energy Solutions (OTCPK: OZSC) is $0.0211 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ozop Energy Solutions.

Q

When is Ozop Energy Solutions (OTCPK:OZSC) reporting earnings?

A

Ozop Energy Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ozop Energy Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC) operate in?

A

Ozop Energy Solutions is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.