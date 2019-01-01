QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
329.8K/211.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
67.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Greenland Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It is focused on advancing the Kvanefjeld multi-element project (rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc). Kvanefjeld project is centered on the Ilimaussaq Alkaline Complex in southern Greenland.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Greenland Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenland Minerals (GDLNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenland Minerals (OTCPK: GDLNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Greenland Minerals's (GDLNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenland Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Greenland Minerals (GDLNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenland Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenland Minerals (GDLNF)?

A

The stock price for Greenland Minerals (OTCPK: GDLNF) is $0.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:51:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenland Minerals (GDLNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenland Minerals.

Q

When is Greenland Minerals (OTCPK:GDLNF) reporting earnings?

A

Greenland Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenland Minerals (GDLNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenland Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenland Minerals (GDLNF) operate in?

A

Greenland Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.