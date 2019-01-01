QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
426.8K/9.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
2.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Global Arena Holding Inc is a United States-based holding and technology development company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in financial services and technology software companies. It provides comprehensive technology-enabled election services using blockchain technology primarily for the organized labor associations.

Global Arena Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Arena Holding (GAHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Arena Holding (OTCPK: GAHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Arena Holding's (GAHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Arena Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Global Arena Holding (GAHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Arena Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Arena Holding (GAHC)?

A

The stock price for Global Arena Holding (OTCPK: GAHC) is $0.0011 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:01:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Arena Holding (GAHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Arena Holding.

Q

When is Global Arena Holding (OTCPK:GAHC) reporting earnings?

A

Global Arena Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Arena Holding (GAHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Arena Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Arena Holding (GAHC) operate in?

A

Global Arena Holding is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.