Xtra-Gold Resources Corp is a gold exploration company focused on defining a potential resource in the Kibi Gold Belt in Ghana, West Africa. Geologically analogous to one of the world's most prolific gold districts, the neighboring Ashanti Belt, the Kibi is the last of the Birimian Greenstone belts to be drilled and developed in Ghana. Its other projects include Kwabeng, Pameng, Banso, and Muoso.