Range
0.73 - 0.85
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/8.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.65 - 1.15
Mkt Cap
39.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.74
P/E
38.9
EPS
-0.01
Shares
46.7M
Outstanding
Xtra-Gold Resources Corp is a gold exploration company focused on defining a potential resource in the Kibi Gold Belt in Ghana, West Africa. Geologically analogous to one of the world's most prolific gold districts, the neighboring Ashanti Belt, the Kibi is the last of the Birimian Greenstone belts to be drilled and developed in Ghana. Its other projects include Kwabeng, Pameng, Banso, and Muoso.

Xtra-Gold Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xtra-Gold Resources (XTGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xtra-Gold Resources (OTCQB: XTGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xtra-Gold Resources's (XTGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xtra-Gold Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Xtra-Gold Resources (XTGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xtra-Gold Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Xtra-Gold Resources (XTGRF)?

A

The stock price for Xtra-Gold Resources (OTCQB: XTGRF) is $0.8525 last updated Today at 3:57:55 PM.

Q

Does Xtra-Gold Resources (XTGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xtra-Gold Resources.

Q

When is Xtra-Gold Resources (OTCQB:XTGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Xtra-Gold Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xtra-Gold Resources (XTGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xtra-Gold Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Xtra-Gold Resources (XTGRF) operate in?

A

Xtra-Gold Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.