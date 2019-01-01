QQQ
Range
95.61 - 96.55
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.81/0.83%
52 Wk
84.8 - 151.96
Mkt Cap
18.6B
Payout Ratio
15.74
Open
95.65
P/E
19.92
EPS
0
Shares
192.3M
Outstanding
Eurofins, headquartered in Luxembourg, has three main business lines: food and environment testing, services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical diagnostics, with the three segments contributing about 42%, 33%, and 20% of revenue, respectively. Through its subsidiaries, Eurofins provides various analytical testing and laboratory services on a global scale, and the company offers testing options for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products. The company also has a growing clinical diagnostics unit, with specialties in infectious diseases, prenatal screening, and organ transfer. Eurofins operates over 800 laboratories in 50 countries.


Eurofins Scientific Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK: ERFSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eurofins Scientific's (ERFSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eurofins Scientific.

Q

What is the target price for Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eurofins Scientific

Q

Current Stock Price for Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF)?

A

The stock price for Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK: ERFSF) is $96.55 last updated Today at 8:33:58 PM.

Q

Does Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eurofins Scientific.

Q

When is Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK:ERFSF) reporting earnings?

A

Eurofins Scientific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eurofins Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF) operate in?

A

Eurofins Scientific is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.