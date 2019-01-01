Eurofins, headquartered in Luxembourg, has three main business lines: food and environment testing, services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical diagnostics, with the three segments contributing about 42%, 33%, and 20% of revenue, respectively. Through its subsidiaries, Eurofins provides various analytical testing and laboratory services on a global scale, and the company offers testing options for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products. The company also has a growing clinical diagnostics unit, with specialties in infectious diseases, prenatal screening, and organ transfer. Eurofins operates over 800 laboratories in 50 countries.