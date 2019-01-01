QQQ
Range
16.2 - 16.35
Vol / Avg.
36.7K/25.5K
Div / Yield
0.78/4.81%
52 Wk
14.87 - 20.19
Mkt Cap
309.1M
Payout Ratio
60.47
Open
16.28
P/E
12.56
EPS
0
Shares
18.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The fund makes investments in different sectors such as healthcare, property, education, Natural Gas, and others.

PIMCO California Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO California (PCQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO California (NYSE: PCQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PIMCO California's (PCQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO California.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO California (PCQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO California

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO California (PCQ)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO California (NYSE: PCQ) is $16.3499 last updated Today at 8:24:50 PM.

Q

Does PIMCO California (PCQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is PIMCO California (NYSE:PCQ) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO California does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO California (PCQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO California.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO California (PCQ) operate in?

A

PIMCO California is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.