Range
7.6 - 7.94
Vol / Avg.
16.6K/33.3K
Div / Yield
0.18/2.37%
52 Wk
6.35 - 9.37
Mkt Cap
15.5B
Payout Ratio
27.17
Open
7.6
P/E
13.32
EPS
3040
Shares
2B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
PT Astra International Tbk Indonesia-based conglomerate of companies operating in seven segments: Automotive, Financial Services, HEMCE, Agribusiness, Infrastructure and Logistics, Information Technology, and Property. In automotive, Astra International offers cars brands including Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, BMW, Peugeot, UD Trucks, and Honda motorcycles. The company also offers car maintenance and services via its distribution network. Financial services support financing for Astra's other business segments. Heavy equipment and mining consist of three core activities: construction machinery, mining contracting, and coal mining.

Astra International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Astra International (PTAIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Astra International (OTCPK: PTAIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Astra International's (PTAIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Astra International.

Q

What is the target price for Astra International (PTAIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Astra International

Q

Current Stock Price for Astra International (PTAIY)?

A

The stock price for Astra International (OTCPK: PTAIY) is $7.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Astra International (PTAIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 10, 2018.

Q

When is Astra International (OTCPK:PTAIY) reporting earnings?

A

Astra International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Astra International (PTAIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Astra International.

Q

What sector and industry does Astra International (PTAIY) operate in?

A

Astra International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.