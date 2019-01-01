RenovaCare Inc is a biotechnology company focusing on the acquisition, research, development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. The company's initial products under development target skin. It offers treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells, along with a medical-grade liquid spraying device and associated equipment (the SkinGun). RenovaCare is evaluating the efficacy and potential of SkinGun, in combination with a cell isolation method, in the treatment of tissue that has been subject to severe trauma. Geographically all the activities are functioned through the region of United States.