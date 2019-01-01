QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.27 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
19.8K/20K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.24 - 3.23
Mkt Cap
23.6M
Payout Ratio
Open
0.29
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
87.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
RenovaCare Inc is a biotechnology company focusing on the acquisition, research, development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. The company's initial products under development target skin. It offers treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells, along with a medical-grade liquid spraying device and associated equipment (the SkinGun). RenovaCare is evaluating the efficacy and potential of SkinGun, in combination with a cell isolation method, in the treatment of tissue that has been subject to severe trauma. Geographically all the activities are functioned through the region of United States.

Analyst Ratings

RenovaCare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RenovaCare (RCAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RenovaCare (OTCPK: RCAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RenovaCare's (RCAR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RenovaCare.

Q

What is the target price for RenovaCare (RCAR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RenovaCare

Q

Current Stock Price for RenovaCare (RCAR)?

A

The stock price for RenovaCare (OTCPK: RCAR) is $0.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:52:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RenovaCare (RCAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RenovaCare.

Q

When is RenovaCare (OTCPK:RCAR) reporting earnings?

A

RenovaCare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RenovaCare (RCAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RenovaCare.

Q

What sector and industry does RenovaCare (RCAR) operate in?

A

RenovaCare is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.