QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
19.9M/62.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
4.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
18.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
eWellness Healthcare Corp is engaged in licensing its PHZIO physical therapy treatment platform to physical therapy clinics in the United States. The company provides Distance Monitored Physical Therapy (PHZIO) Programs to pre-diabetic, cardiac and health-challenged patients and knee and hip surgery rehabilitation. Its platform includes a treatment program for multiple physical therapy treatment plans including patient rehabilitation for total knee, hip and shoulder surgeries, lower and upper back ailments and other physical therapy treatments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

eWellness Healthcare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy eWellness Healthcare (EWLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of eWellness Healthcare (OTCPK: EWLL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are eWellness Healthcare's (EWLL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for eWellness Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for eWellness Healthcare (EWLL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for eWellness Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for eWellness Healthcare (EWLL)?

A

The stock price for eWellness Healthcare (OTCPK: EWLL) is $0.00025 last updated Today at 7:29:18 PM.

Q

Does eWellness Healthcare (EWLL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for eWellness Healthcare.

Q

When is eWellness Healthcare (OTCPK:EWLL) reporting earnings?

A

eWellness Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is eWellness Healthcare (EWLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for eWellness Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does eWellness Healthcare (EWLL) operate in?

A

eWellness Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.