eWellness Healthcare Corp is engaged in licensing its PHZIO physical therapy treatment platform to physical therapy clinics in the United States. The company provides Distance Monitored Physical Therapy (PHZIO) Programs to pre-diabetic, cardiac and health-challenged patients and knee and hip surgery rehabilitation. Its platform includes a treatment program for multiple physical therapy treatment plans including patient rehabilitation for total knee, hip and shoulder surgeries, lower and upper back ailments and other physical therapy treatments.