Range
34.48 - 35.5
Vol / Avg.
84.4K/482.1K
Div / Yield
0.96/2.81%
52 Wk
29.01 - 38.06
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
35.52
Open
34.48
P/E
13.21
EPS
0.72
Shares
65.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 5:26PM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 8:02AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Washington Federal Inc runs more than 200 offices across eight states, primarily in the West. Key states include Washington, Oregon, and Arizona, which account for nearly 80% of loans. Profits are derived mostly from interest sources, as non-interest income makes up only about 7% of net revenue. Most of the loan book is oriented toward single-family mortgages, which account for 65% of the portfolio. Multifamily loans account for nearly 11%, and commercial real estate loans for about an additional 8%.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-12
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6900.710 0.0200
REV134.450M134.136M-314.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Washington Federal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Washington Federal (WAFD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Washington Federal's (WAFD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Washington Federal (WAFD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 1, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting WAFD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -38.05% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Washington Federal (WAFD)?

A

The stock price for Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) is $35.51 last updated Today at 4:22:11 PM.

Q

Does Washington Federal (WAFD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) reporting earnings?

A

Washington Federal’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 12, 2022.

Q

Is Washington Federal (WAFD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Washington Federal.

Q

What sector and industry does Washington Federal (WAFD) operate in?

A

Washington Federal is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.