China Railway Signal & Communication Corp Ltd provides products and services on the entire industrial chain of rail transit control systems. The company's operating segments are the rail transportation control system segment that provides specialized three-in-one services of design and integration, equipment manufacturing and system implementation services for rail transportation control systems, General project contracting segment engages in the provision of services relating to municipal and other construction projects, other segments mainly engage in trading. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the rail transportation control system segment.