Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Quick-Med Technologies Inc is a life sciences company that develops proprietary technologies for the medical and consumer healthcare markets. Its three core technologies are NIMBUS, Stay Fresh, NimbuDerm and MultiStat.

Quick-Med Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quick-Med Technologies (QMDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quick-Med Technologies (OTCEM: QMDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quick-Med Technologies's (QMDT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quick-Med Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Quick-Med Technologies (QMDT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quick-Med Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Quick-Med Technologies (QMDT)?

A

The stock price for Quick-Med Technologies (OTCEM: QMDT) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:34:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quick-Med Technologies (QMDT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quick-Med Technologies.

Q

When is Quick-Med Technologies (OTCEM:QMDT) reporting earnings?

A

Quick-Med Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quick-Med Technologies (QMDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quick-Med Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Quick-Med Technologies (QMDT) operate in?

A

Quick-Med Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.