Sailfish Royalty Corp is engaged in the acquisition of royalty and streaming agreements. The company's portfolio has three main assets on advanced stage projects in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold project and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; an up to 2.75% NSR on the Tocantinzinho gold project in the prolific Tapajos district of northern Brazil; and an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada.