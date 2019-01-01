QQQ
Sailfish Royalty Corp is engaged in the acquisition of royalty and streaming agreements. The company's portfolio has three main assets on advanced stage projects in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold project and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; an up to 2.75% NSR on the Tocantinzinho gold project in the prolific Tapajos district of northern Brazil; and an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada.

Sailfish Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sailfish Royalty (SROYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX: SROYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sailfish Royalty's (SROYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sailfish Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for Sailfish Royalty (SROYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sailfish Royalty

Q

Current Stock Price for Sailfish Royalty (SROYF)?

A

The stock price for Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX: SROYF) is $1.1401 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:31:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sailfish Royalty (SROYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sailfish Royalty.

Q

When is Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX:SROYF) reporting earnings?

A

Sailfish Royalty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sailfish Royalty (SROYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sailfish Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Sailfish Royalty (SROYF) operate in?

A

Sailfish Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.