|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Grupo Herdez (OTCPK: GUZOF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Grupo Herdez.
There is no analysis for Grupo Herdez
The stock price for Grupo Herdez (OTCPK: GUZOF) is $1.62 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:48:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Herdez.
Grupo Herdez does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Grupo Herdez.
Grupo Herdez is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.