Grupo Herdez SAB de CV specialises in the processed food and ice cream industries, with its operations primarily in Mexico. The company engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, distributing, and marketing of canned and packaged food products in Mexico, as well as food products at the Mexican food segment within the United States. Product segments include burritos, canned vegetables, frozen yogurt, guacamole, and home-style salsas. Products are then sold through a variety of brands, such as Aires de Campo, Barilla, Bufalo and many more.