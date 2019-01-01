QQQ
Range
1.42 - 1.62
Vol / Avg.
9.3K/5K
Div / Yield
0.05/3.37%
52 Wk
1.56 - 2.73
Mkt Cap
573.2M
Payout Ratio
24.14
Open
1.54
P/E
14.46
EPS
0.41
Shares
353.8M
Outstanding
Grupo Herdez SAB de CV specialises in the processed food and ice cream industries, with its operations primarily in Mexico. The company engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, distributing, and marketing of canned and packaged food products in Mexico, as well as food products at the Mexican food segment within the United States. Product segments include burritos, canned vegetables, frozen yogurt, guacamole, and home-style salsas. Products are then sold through a variety of brands, such as Aires de Campo, Barilla, Bufalo and many more.

Grupo Herdez Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Herdez (GUZOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Herdez (OTCPK: GUZOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Herdez's (GUZOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Herdez.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Herdez (GUZOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Herdez

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Herdez (GUZOF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Herdez (OTCPK: GUZOF) is $1.62 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:48:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Herdez (GUZOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Herdez.

Q

When is Grupo Herdez (OTCPK:GUZOF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Herdez does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Herdez (GUZOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Herdez.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Herdez (GUZOF) operate in?

A

Grupo Herdez is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.