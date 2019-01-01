QuoteMedia Inc is a provider of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It is a single source for a wide array of market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. The company has three general product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.