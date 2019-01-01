QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.17 - 0.17
Vol / Avg.
91.8K/20.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
15.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
90.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
QuoteMedia Inc is a provider of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It is a single source for a wide array of market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. The company has three general product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

QuoteMedia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QuoteMedia (QMCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QuoteMedia (OTCQB: QMCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QuoteMedia's (QMCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QuoteMedia.

Q

What is the target price for QuoteMedia (QMCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QuoteMedia

Q

Current Stock Price for QuoteMedia (QMCI)?

A

The stock price for QuoteMedia (OTCQB: QMCI) is $0.167 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:46:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QuoteMedia (QMCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QuoteMedia.

Q

When is QuoteMedia (OTCQB:QMCI) reporting earnings?

A

QuoteMedia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QuoteMedia (QMCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QuoteMedia.

Q

What sector and industry does QuoteMedia (QMCI) operate in?

A

QuoteMedia is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.