Endonovo Therapeutics Inc is a US-based biotechnology company which focuses on the business of biomedical research and development, particularly in regenerative medicine, which has included the development of its proprietary square waveform device. It is engaged in developing Immunotronics platform which is non-implantable, a non-invasive medical device to target inflammatory conditions in vital organs; and Cytotronics platform which uses Time-Varying Electromagnetic Fields technology for the creation of cell-based therapies. The company generates its revenue through its technology licensing and commercialization activities.