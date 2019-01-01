QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.79 - 2.95
Mkt Cap
269.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
186M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Lithium & Boron Technology Inc is a Chinese boric acid manufacturing company. The company through its holding manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for industrial and consumer use. It offers boric acid manufacturing facilities to produce lithium carbonate for the rapidly growing electric vehicle battery market in China.

Lithium & Boron Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lithium & Boron (LBTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lithium & Boron (OTCPK: LBTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lithium & Boron's (LBTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lithium & Boron.

Q

What is the target price for Lithium & Boron (LBTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lithium & Boron

Q

Current Stock Price for Lithium & Boron (LBTI)?

A

The stock price for Lithium & Boron (OTCPK: LBTI) is $1.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:45:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lithium & Boron (LBTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lithium & Boron.

Q

When is Lithium & Boron (OTCPK:LBTI) reporting earnings?

A

Lithium & Boron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lithium & Boron (LBTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lithium & Boron.

Q

What sector and industry does Lithium & Boron (LBTI) operate in?

A

Lithium & Boron is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.